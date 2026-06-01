Health Minister Highlights Royal Support And Medical Tourism Growth At Istiklal Hospital Jubilee

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, June 1 (Petra) -- Jordan's healthcare sector receives continuous royal support from His Majesty King Abdullah II based on the belief that human health is the foundation of development, Health Minister Ibrahim Al Bdour said on Monday.

Speaking at a ceremony marking the kingdom's 80th Independence Day and the 25th anniversary of Istiklal Hospital, Al Bdour said this royal commitment has driven infrastructure upgrades and investment in human resources, and solidified Jordan's position as a regional hub for medical treatment and education.

The event was attended by Tourism Minister Imad Al-Hijazeen, alongside lawmakers, healthcare executives, and members of the diplomatic corps.

Al Bdour added that the health ministry operates under a participatory approach that centers on citizens, focusing on building a more efficient and sustainable healthcare system through expanding services, advancing digital transformation, and upgrading medical facilities. He praised the private medical sector's role in supporting the national healthcare system and boosting medical tourism.

Istiklal Hospital Chief Executive Officer Ahmad Al-Ahmad said the hospital represents a successful model for Saudi investments in Jordan, providing more than 1,000 direct jobs. He also announced the launch of the "Istiklal Medical Tourism Platform" to further enhance the kingdom's standing as a premier medical destination.

Al-Ahmad noted that the hospital, which opened under royal patronage in 2001, has treated patients of 97 nationalities. The facility has earned accreditations from the Health Care Accreditation Council of Jordan and Accreditation Canada, alongside certification from the American Heart Association, making it one of the largest private teaching hospitals utilizing artificial intelligence and automation.

Jordan Medical Association President Issa Al-Khashashneh praised the country's medical achievements and regional leadership. He commended private hospitals, particularly Istiklal Hospital, for training specialist physicians and promoting medical tourism under the health ministry's umbrella, reaffirming the association's commitment to partnering with medical institutions.

The ceremony included presentations on Jordan's medical achievements over eight decades, the history of Istiklal Hospital, and the kingdom's supportive investment environment. It also featured poetry recitals, traditional artistic performances, and folklore dances.

At the conclusion of the event, Al Bdour honored a number of medical, healthcare, and administrative staff members at Istiklal Hospital in recognition of their service over the past quarter-century.

//Petra// AF