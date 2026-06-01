1 Dead After Gunman Opens Fire During Neighborhood Dispute In Amman, 3 Injured

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, June 1 (Petra) -- A dispute between several neighbors in the Ashrafieh area of Amman escalated into a shooting on Monday evening, leaving three people injured and the alleged gunman dead after an exchange of fire with police, the Public Security Directorate (PSD)'s spokesperson said.

The spokesperson said police responded immediately after receiving a report of a fight involving several individuals in the neighborhood.

Upon arrival, officers found that one of the people involved in the dispute had barricaded himself inside his home and opened fire on members of the public, injuring three people. The victims were taken to the hospital, with one reported to be in critical condition.

The spokesperson said the suspect then opened fire directly at police officers as they attempted to arrest him. He refused to surrender or lay down his weapon, prompting security forces to return fire until the threat was neutralized.

The suspect was later found to have been wounded and died from his injuries. No members of the security forces or police were injured during the incident.

Authorities seized two firearms, including an automatic weapon, and have launched an investigation into the incident.

//Petra// AF