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EU Urges Israel To Halt Military Escalation In Lebanon

EU Urges Israel To Halt Military Escalation In Lebanon


2026-06-01 03:04:43
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, June 1 (Petra) -- The European Union on Monday called on Israel to halt its military escalation in Lebanon amid the continued Israeli airstrikes and ground incursions in southern parts of the country.

According to Agence France-Presse (AFP), EU spokesperson Anouar El Anouni said: "We call on Israel to stop its military escalation in Lebanon and to respect Lebanon's sovereignty and territorial integrity." The statement comes as tensions continue to rise along the Lebanese-Israeli border, prompting renewed international calls for restraint and respect for international law.

//Petra// AF

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Jordan News Agency

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