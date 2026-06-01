780 Arrested In Riotous Champions League Victory Celebrations Across France

MENAFN - Gulf Times) More than 200 people were injured and one person died in Paris following Paris Saint-Germain's second consecutive Champions League win, the interior ministry said ‌on Sunday, reviving France's heated debate about street ​violence.

A day after ‌PSG beat Arsenal in a nail-biting Budapest penalty ‌shootout, cementing ⁠their place ‌on the throne of European ‌football, fans were taking to the Champ de Mars open ⁠space near the Eiffel Tower to hail the players staging a victory parade on Sunday afternoon.

But, as last year, the celebrations were partly overshadowed by hefty street violence in the night after the game in which 57 police were injured in Paris and over 400 people ​taken into custody, a few of them outside the capital, authorities said. Some storefronts in Paris were destroyed while rioters also torched ‌cars and stands of ⁠rental bikes, police ​said.

There was some vandalism against public buildings in ​provincial towns such as Orleans, Interior Minister Laurent Nunez said.

Police were not specifically targeted in most places, but one police station in central Paris was the site of brief clashes on Saturday evening, Paris police said.

One young man died following a motorcycle accident amid the unrest, the Paris public prosecutor's office said.

Nunez, a former Paris police chief, oversaw a huge security operation involving over ‌20,000 officers, and said ‌the violence had been ⁠systematically addressed: "The situation was, overall, under control."

Politicians from the far-right ⁠National Rally, leading in ⁠opinion polls ahead of next year's presidential election, seized on the occasion to reiterate calls for firmer law-and-order policies.

"Only in France does a victory of a football club trigger riots," said Marine Le Pen, the movement's leader.

But others highlighted deep social ​divides as the cause of repeated violence and unrest, saying that those who had wreaked the most havoc were not representative of football fan culture.

"France is living under strain. Society is becoming increasingly brutal. We are a pressure cooker ready to explode anytime," said Raphael Glucksmann, who is mulling standing in the presidential election on a centre-left ticket.

Last year, ‌similarly chaotic celebrations ​following PSG's first Champions League title led to two deaths. (reporting by Tassilo Hummel; Editing by Kevin Liffey)

Paris, France, May 31, 2026 (AFP) -French authorities announced Sunday that 780 people were arrested across the country when overnight celebrations of Paris Saint-Germain's Champions League victory over Arsenal were marred by violent clashes, and a road accident that killed a young man.

Thousands of people poured into the streets of Paris for the match and to revel in PSG's triumph in the final held in the Hungarian capital Budapest late Saturday.

But some mobs clashed with police, around 22,000 of whom were deployed across France after unrest last year when PSG also won the competition.

Highlighting an increased use of fireworks directed at law enforcement, Interior Minister Laurent Nunez said in a press briefing 57 security forces were injured and that there had been "219 participants injured in France, including eight seriously".

The Paris public prosecutor's office announced the death of a young man in his twenties after he crashed head-on into concrete blocks on a Paris ring road exit ramp on his motocross bike.

Another young man was seriously injured in a knife attack in Paris allegedly over a robbery, the prosecutor's office added.

Nunez said a small number of thefts and lootings had taken place in around fifteen cities across the country and incidents of violence were recorded in 71 municipalities.

The 780 arrests was a 32 percent increase compared to the celebrations of PSG's Champions League win last year, the minister noted.

- Victory parade -

Around 100,000 people are expected to gather for a parade including the players on Sunday afternoon on the Champs-de-Mars in front of the Eiffel Tower, before being received at the Elysee Palace by President Emmanuel Macron.

Nunez promised "a strong law enforcement response" during the players' return celebrations and fines for "obstructing traffic" in the event of any intrusion onto the Paris ring road.

The district mayor of Paris's 8th arrondissement -- home to the famed Champs-Elysees where 20,000 people converged after PSG's victory -- called for "zero gatherings" on the iconic avenue as the only way to avoid further violence.

On Saturday night, the "Champs-Elysees avenue and its surroundings ceased to be a place of celebration and became an arena of urban guerrilla warfare", the town hall said in a statement.

"Since it has become impossible to celebrate a match without descending into riots, the only common sense response is a new doctrine: 'zero gatherings'," it demanded.

Nunez dismissed the idea saying it would "tie up almost half of the security deployment". Nearly 6,000 police and gendarmes have been deployed for security during the celebrations on Sunday.

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