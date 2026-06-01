Italy Bans Kanye West Concert Over Security Concerns
The prefect of the province, Salvatore Angieri, said the decision was made following requests from bodies including the local Jewish community.
They had "expressed reservations" about the appearance of the rapper as part of the Pulse of Gaia Festival, the statement released on Friday evening said.
Another concert by the US rapper Travis Scott on July 17 has also been scrapped.
"The decision... was taken for reasons of protection of public order and safety, in view of the close timing of the events and the large crowd expected within a 24-hour period," the prefecture said.
"In the overall assessment, the cancellation of previous concerts by the American rapper in other countries and the concrete risk of counter-demonstration also weighed in."
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment