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Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Reports 5.18 Lakh Units Sold In May 2026
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Mumbai, June 1, 2026: Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. (HMSI) recorded total sales of 5.18 Lakh units in May 2026, registering a 12% year-on-year growth compared to 4.65 Lakh units sold in May 2025.
In May 2026, Domestic sales stood at 4.59 Lakh units, registering a 10% growth over 4.17 Lakh units sold in the corresponding month last year. Exports stood at 0.59 Lakh units in May 2026, recording a 24% growth compared to 0.47 Lakh units exported in May 2025.
The two-wheeler market witnessed steady demand during the month. Backed by its diverse product portfolio and extensive network of over 7,000 touchpoints across the country, HMSI continues to strengthen customer accessibility and expand its reach across markets.
About HMSI:
Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. (HMSI) is a wholly owned subsidiary of Honda Motor Co., Ltd., Japan. Founded in 1948, Honda Motor is a global leader in two-wheelers with a diverse portfolio spanning automobiles, motorcycles, power products, marine, and aviation, with a strong presence across continents.
Rooted in Honda's philosophy of delivering the joy of mobility, HMSI brings world-class engineering and innovation to India. The company manufactures motorcycles and scooters for domestic and export markets. It operates four plants in Manesar, Tapukara, Narsapura, and Vithalapur, and serves more than 76 million customers through a network of over 7,000 touchpoints.
Aligned with Honda's global targets, HMSI is working towards carbon neutrality across products and operations by 2050, alongside the goal of zero traffic collision fatalities.
In May 2026, Domestic sales stood at 4.59 Lakh units, registering a 10% growth over 4.17 Lakh units sold in the corresponding month last year. Exports stood at 0.59 Lakh units in May 2026, recording a 24% growth compared to 0.47 Lakh units exported in May 2025.
The two-wheeler market witnessed steady demand during the month. Backed by its diverse product portfolio and extensive network of over 7,000 touchpoints across the country, HMSI continues to strengthen customer accessibility and expand its reach across markets.
About HMSI:
Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. (HMSI) is a wholly owned subsidiary of Honda Motor Co., Ltd., Japan. Founded in 1948, Honda Motor is a global leader in two-wheelers with a diverse portfolio spanning automobiles, motorcycles, power products, marine, and aviation, with a strong presence across continents.
Rooted in Honda's philosophy of delivering the joy of mobility, HMSI brings world-class engineering and innovation to India. The company manufactures motorcycles and scooters for domestic and export markets. It operates four plants in Manesar, Tapukara, Narsapura, and Vithalapur, and serves more than 76 million customers through a network of over 7,000 touchpoints.
Aligned with Honda's global targets, HMSI is working towards carbon neutrality across products and operations by 2050, alongside the goal of zero traffic collision fatalities.
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