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Three Like-Minded Aerospace Companies To Unite At Space Tech Expo USA In Anaheim
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- June 2026--Representatives from PrincetonCryo, Scorpius Space Launch Company, and Exos Aerospace will ascend upon Space Tech Expo USA and come together to showcase innovation, collaboration, and the future of aerospace technology at this year's event in Anaheim, California.
The collaboration highlights a shared commitment to advancing aerospace engineering, launch systems, cryogenic technologies, and next-generation space infrastructure. Attendees will have the opportunity to connect with leaders from each organization, explore emerging technologies, and discuss the evolving landscape of commercial and government space initiatives.
Space Tech Expo USA serves as one of the premier gatherings for aerospace professionals, engineers, manufacturers, suppliers, and innovators from around the world. The event provides a platform for industry leaders to exchange ideas, forge partnerships, and present cutting-edge advancements shaping the future of space exploration and aerospace development.
Representatives from the participating companies will be available throughout the expo for meetings, networking opportunities, and media interviews.
Event Details
Event: Space Tech Expo USA
Location: Anaheim, California
Participants: PrincetonCryo, Exos Aerospace and the Scorpius Space Launch Company
Media Contact
Mike Mena
Ileana International
310-913-0625
...
About PrincetonCryo
PrincetonCryo specializes in advanced cryogenic technologies and engineering solutions supporting aerospace and scientific applications.
About Scorpius Space Launch Company
Scorpius Space Launch Company focuses on innovative launch capabilities and next-generation aerospace systems designed to expand access to space.
About Exos Aerospace
Exos Aerospace's reusable platforms enable teams to validate avionics, guidance and navigation systems, flight controls and reentry architectures in real flight environments before committing to full-scale orbital launch.
The collaboration highlights a shared commitment to advancing aerospace engineering, launch systems, cryogenic technologies, and next-generation space infrastructure. Attendees will have the opportunity to connect with leaders from each organization, explore emerging technologies, and discuss the evolving landscape of commercial and government space initiatives.
Space Tech Expo USA serves as one of the premier gatherings for aerospace professionals, engineers, manufacturers, suppliers, and innovators from around the world. The event provides a platform for industry leaders to exchange ideas, forge partnerships, and present cutting-edge advancements shaping the future of space exploration and aerospace development.
Representatives from the participating companies will be available throughout the expo for meetings, networking opportunities, and media interviews.
Event Details
Event: Space Tech Expo USA
Location: Anaheim, California
Participants: PrincetonCryo, Exos Aerospace and the Scorpius Space Launch Company
Media Contact
Mike Mena
Ileana International
310-913-0625
...
About PrincetonCryo
PrincetonCryo specializes in advanced cryogenic technologies and engineering solutions supporting aerospace and scientific applications.
About Scorpius Space Launch Company
Scorpius Space Launch Company focuses on innovative launch capabilities and next-generation aerospace systems designed to expand access to space.
About Exos Aerospace
Exos Aerospace's reusable platforms enable teams to validate avionics, guidance and navigation systems, flight controls and reentry architectures in real flight environments before committing to full-scale orbital launch.
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