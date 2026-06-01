Fifty-Three Rescuers Save 20-Year-Old Man Stuck In 120-Metre-Deep Italian Cave

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) A caver whose leg had been trapped under a boulder at a depth of about 120 metres (394 feet) has been rescued from a cave in north-west Italy, emergency services said on Monday, adding that the effort involved 53 people in total.

The overnight rescue operation took place in the Grotta dei Cinghiali Volanti (Cave of the Flying Wild Boars), one of Italy's main caving areas, in the province of Cuneo about 120 kilometres south of Turin.

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The caver was first assisted at a makeshift medical post set up inside the cave and was then taken outside to be transported to hospital by ambulance, the Alpine and Speleological Rescue Service said in a statement.

Medical staff judged him fit enough not to require an evacuation via stretcher, the service said, adding that the rescuers came from various parts of Italy.

He was described as an Italian national. Media reports said he was 20.

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