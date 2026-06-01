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India-US Trade Deal To Reflect Washington's Tariff Changes, India Trade Minister Says
(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) The trade deal India is negotiating with the U.S. will take into account legal changes in Washington's tariff structure, Indian trade minister Piyush Goyal said on Monday.
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Large parts of the agreement have been finalised, and "a few final details" are being discussed, he said.ALSO READ
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