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Explosion And Fire Reported On Cargo Vessel By Iraqi Officials: Al Jazeera

Explosion And Fire Reported On Cargo Vessel By Iraqi Officials: Al Jazeera


2026-06-01 02:39:14
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Al Jazeera

Baghdad: Iraqi security officials say a drone attack caused an explosion on a cargo ship about 40 nautical miles (74km) southeast of Umm Qasr, the port city in southern Iraq.

The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations reported the ship was hit by an unknown projectile in the Arabian Gulf.

The explosion caused a fire that was eventually brought under control. No casualties were reported.

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The Peninsula

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