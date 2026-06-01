Center Concludes Annual Activities For Indonesian Community
Doha, Qatar: Under the patronage and organisation of the Sheikh Abdulla Bin Zaid Al Mahmoud Islamic Cultural Center, the Indonesian community celebrated the conclusion of its educational activities organised by the center for students.
The event was attended by Indonesian Ambassador, H E Syahda Guruh Langkah Samudera, along with a number of officials from the center.
The celebration brought together 300 participants, including men, women, and children.
During the event, outstanding students were honoured, and encouraging and motivational speeches were delivered to inspire them.
Speakers also praised the center's role in organising the programme, coordinating with the Indonesian community, and providing all necessary facilities to ensure its success.
It is worth noting that the Indonesian Islamic Studies Program runs annually from September to May on a weekly basis.
The programme includes lessons in the Holy Qur'an, the Prophet's biography (Seerah), fundamental rulings related to acts of worship, as well as general moral and behavioural guidance.
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