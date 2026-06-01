Qatar Islamic Bank Encourages Healthy Living On 'World No Tobacco Day'

Qatar Islamic Bank (QIB) has reinforced its commitment to Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) by organising a 'Smoking Risks Awareness Day' for employees at its head office, in collaboration with Qatar Cancer Society.

The initiative was held as part of QIB's activities marking 'World No Tobacco Day' to promote healthier lifestyle and raise awareness of the health risks associated with smoking.

The awareness day featured a comprehensive educational programme designed to encourage employees to make informed lifestyle choices and adopt healthier habits. A certified health educator delivered an informative session on lung cancer and the risks of smoking, highlighting the harmful effects of tobacco use and the importance of prevention and early awareness.

In addition, a clinical dietitian conducted a dedicated session on nutrition and physical activity to support smoking cessation and overall wellbeing, offering practical guidance on maintaining a healthier lifestyle. Employees also participated in an interactive quiz organised by the Qatar Cancer Society, with incentive-based prizes awarded to participants.

As part of the initiative, on-site medical support was provided by Dr Ayad Al Shakaraji Medical Centre, including an informative presentation on the latest laser techniques designed to support smoking cessation and help smokers quit more effectively.

Mashaal Abdulaziz al-Derham, assistant general manager, head of Corporate Communications & Quality Assurance at QIB, stated:“At QIB, we remain committed to supporting the well-being of our employees and promoting a healthier lifestyle through meaningful awareness initiatives.

“We are pleased to collaborate with Qatar Cancer Society on this important initiative, which reflects our ongoing efforts to foster a healthy workplace culture. 'World No Tobacco Day serves' as an important reminder of the long-term health risks associated with smoking and the importance of preventive awareness.”

Al-Derham added:“We thank Qatar Cancer Society and the participating specialists for their valuable contribution in delivering informative and engaging sessions for our employees.”

QIB continues to develop and support CSR initiatives that contribute to the well-being of employees and the wider community, in alignment with the four pillars of Qatar National Vision 2030 and the bank's commitment to sustainable social development.

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