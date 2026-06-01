Hydrogen Exploration Stock Max Power (CSE: MAXX) Reports MOU With Advanced AI Infrastructure And Distributed Energy Systems Company

MENAFN - Investor Ideas) Investorideas ( newswir ) a trusted platform for investing ideas including mining stocks issues news for hydrogen exploration stock MAX Power Mining Corp. (CSE: MAXX; OTC: MAXXF; FRANKFURT: 89N).

The stock is trading at $2.5200 +0.1000 (+4.13%)in early trading on news.

MAX Power Mining Corp. today announced that it has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding ("MOU") with TerraVolt Energy, LLC ("TerraVolt"), an advanced AI infrastructure and distributed energy systems company, together with EcoTech Building Solutions ("EcoTech") and Carbon Neutral Growth Fund to evaluate the integration of Natural Hydrogen, modular power systems, sustainable building infrastructure, and associated produced brine waters from potential future Lawson development into next-generation AI and high-performance computing infrastructure.

With traditional data center development raising concerns around grid demand, water consumption, and community impact, this MOU contemplates a cleaner, more sustainable model that combines renewable power, water recycling and reuse; This collaboration represents an important strategic step in MAX Power's broader commercialization strategy following drilling confirmation of Canada's first subsurface Natural Hydrogen system, with a potentially significant Helium component, at the Lawson Complex in the heart of Saskatchewan's 475-km Genesis Trend; TerraVolt is managing and developing a growing power portfolio exceeding 12 GW, enough to power approximately 10 million average homes. The company integrates AI-driven optimization to reduce energy consumption, minimize unplanned downtime, and improve operational efficiency.

Highlights

The MOU between MAX Power, TerraVolt, EcoTech Building Solutions and Carbon Neutral Growth Fund follows significant technical advancement at Lawson including robust data from high-resolution 3D seismic imaging. This materially enhanced the Company's understanding of the interpreted structural scale, continuity, apex targets, and future commercial development potential of the system. Following completion May 29, 2026, of a $25 million private placement with legendary mining financier Eric Sprott, which increased his ownership position in MAX Power to 19%, the Company is finalizing plans for an expanded near-term follow-up drill program designed to validate commerciality at the Lawson Complex (refer to May 22, 2026 news release).

MAX Power believes the Lawson Discovery represents more than a subsurface energy discovery - it may provide the foundation for evaluating a new category of integrated energy, cooling, and distributed infrastructure systems tied directly to accelerating global AI demand.

Innovative, Efficient Use of Brine Waters

Beyond energy generation, the collaboration is evaluating how associated brine waters at the Lawson Complex and other potential Natural Hydrogen deposits being explored by MAX Power in Saskatchewan may support integrated cooling, water treatment, and infrastructure applications for future AI data center systems. The infrastructure framework under evaluation incorporates closed-loop water management concepts designed to recycle and repurpose a substantial portion of operational water requirements while supporting potential long-term industrial and community infrastructure applications.

As artificial intelligence adoption accelerates globally, rapidly growing power demand and industrial-scale cooling requirements are emerging as two of the largest constraints on future AI infrastructure expansion. Existing electrical grids are facing increasing strain from accelerating compute demand, transmission bottlenecks, rising infrastructure costs, and the significant water requirements associated with large-scale data center operations.

AI Infrastructure Development in Saskatchewan

The timing of the collaboration aligns with rapidly accelerating AI infrastructure development activity across Saskatchewan and Canada. Earlier this year, Bell Canada received approval for Canada's largest proposed data center development in the Regina-Moose Jaw Industrial Corridor, adjoining the Genesis Trend (source:, reflecting growing policy and infrastructure support for sovereign AI compute expansion. As hyperscale AI infrastructure continues scaling globally, long-term access to scalable clean power generation together with sustainable water management and cooling systems is becoming increasingly critical to future data center deployment strategy.

The model being evaluated by MAX Power and TerraVolt is designed around a fundamentally different infrastructure approach whereby modular compute and power systems are deployed directly at the energy source itself. The framework is intended to evaluate whether locally sourced Natural Hydrogen, together with associated produced brine waters, can support integrated distributed power generation and cooling infrastructure for next-generation AI and advanced computing systems. If validated at the Lawson Complex, the model could represent an important evolution in how future AI infrastructure is powered, cooled, and deployed.

Technical Scope of Collaboration

Under the MOU, MAX Power and TerraVolt intend to evaluate:

Integration of Natural Hydrogen production with on-site power generation systems Utilization of associated Lawson brine waters for cooling, infrastructure, and potential supplemental power-generation applications in tandem with Natural Hydrogen systems Modular infrastructure systems supporting AI data centers and high-performance computing environments Hydrogen handling, storage, and power-conversion system Phased deployment models aligned with demonstrated deliverability and future development milestones Pilot and demonstration opportunities for integrated Natural Hydrogen-powered infrastructure systems

The parties will also evaluate phased infrastructure concepts capable of scaling alongside future potential Natural Hydrogen development activities, subject to technical validation, engineering studies, regulatory approvals, financing, and future definitive agreements.

Figure 1 - Lawson Complex 3D Seismic Image

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