Space Stock Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SPCE) Rallies As Spacex IPO FOMO Takes Hold

MENAFN - Investor Ideas) Investorideas ( newswir ) a trusted platform for investing ideas including space stocks issues news and trading for Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SPCE ).

The upcoming SpaceX IPO, has space stocks rocketing to new levels as investors trade with FOMO on the sector.

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SPCE) makes the NYSE top percentage gainers list, currently trading at $7.68 +1.50 (+24.27%) on volume of over 95 Million shares.

Virgin Galactic is an aerospace and space travel company, pioneering human-first spaceflight for private individuals, researchers, and governments with its advanced Spaceships and launch vehicle. Scale and profitability are driven by next-generation vehicles capable of taking humans to space at an unprecedented frequency with an industry-leading cost structure.

Virgin recently announced that in a historic first, Manju Bangalore and Priya Abiram are slated to lead the first dedicated research mission to study menstruation in microgravity aboard a 2027 suborbital spaceflight with Virgin Galactic.

The OP-01 mission, which is part of a broader research initiative through Operation Period's Redshift Lab, represents the first dedicated effort to directly study menstrual health in space, addressing a long-overlooked gap in human spaceflight and reproductive health research. The flight is expected to take place in 2027, with Bangalore and Abiram leading research designed to better understand how menstrual dynamics function beyond Earth.

While more than 750 people have traveled to space, over 100 of which have been women, and decades of research have explored the effects of microgravity on the human body, menstruation has never been directly and quantitatively studied in space. Until now.

Abiram added: "This is a meaningful moment for this research to be taking place. By studying menstruation in microgravity, we have the opportunity to potentially unlock insights for astronauts, as well as help inform future biomedical research on Earth, from reproductive science to chronic conditions that remain under-researched and under-funded."

As emerging voices at the forefront of reproductive health and space innovation, Bangalore and Abiram have built their work around a central question: what happens when systems are designed without accounting for half the population? Their leadership on this mission reflects a broader commitment to redefining how science, research, and exploration are approached in the future.

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