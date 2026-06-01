Nalbari Incident: AASU Questions Law And Order In Assam

MENAFN - IANS) Guwahati, June 1 (IANS) All Assam Students' Union (AASU) chief adviser Samujjal Bhattacharya on Monday strongly condemned the recent Nalbari incident in which a young girl was allegedly killed, and another girl was critically injured in a brutal attack.

Speaking to reporters, Bhattacharya described the incident as“extremely tragic and shocking” and said it had raised serious concerns over public safety in Assam.“Two girls were returning home when they were attacked on the road. One girl was hacked to death, while another was seriously injured and is now undergoing treatment at the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital,” he said.

The incident, which took place on Saturday night near Gangapur under Mukalmua police station limits in the Nalbari district, claimed the life of 19-year-old girl Madhurjya Barman and left another 18-year-old girl, identified as Mridumudra Deka, critically injured.

The prime accused, Roz Ali, involved in the sensational attack case, succumbed to his injuries during a police encounter in the Mukalmua area while attempting to flee to evade arrest on Monday, officials said.

The critically injured girl, Mridumudra Deka, is undergoing treatment at Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH).

Police said the victims were travelling on a scooter when they were allegedly attacked by Roz Ali and another accused, Ashik Ali. Following the incident, an intensive search operation was launched across the district to trace the accused persons.

Meanwhile, Samujjal Bhattacharya alleged that the incident reflected a deteriorating law and order situation in the state and questioned the role of the government and police administration.“When ordinary citizens cannot feel safe on the streets, it raises serious questions about public security. Where is the government? Where is the police administration?” he asked.

The AASU leader said people across Nalbari district and Assam were outraged over the incident and asserted that such crimes could not be tolerated.“This has created an unbearable atmosphere. A young student has been murdered in such a brutal manner in the Nalbari district. The people are angry and deeply disturbed,” Bhattacharya said.

On the other hand, BJP MLA from Nalbari Jayanta Mallabaruah on Monday said the state government would take a tough stand against incidents related to“love jihad”, while asserting that police are investigating whether more people were involved in the attack.