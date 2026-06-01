Gujarat Dy CM, Finance Minister Hold Review Meeting Ahead Of PM Modi's Visit

MENAFN - IANS) Gandhinagar, June 1 (IANS) Preparations for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's upcoming visit to Gujarat gathered pace on Monday, with Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi saying that key arrangements and coordination plans were reviewed ahead of the high-profile visit.

Sanghavi said he held a meeting with state Finance Minister Kanu Desai to assess preparations for the Prime Minister's visit and ensure smooth execution of the scheduled programmes.

“Held a productive meeting along with Kanu Desai regarding the upcoming visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Gujarat. Discussions focused on preparations and ensuring smooth coordination for the visit,” Sanghavi said in a post on social media platform X.

The meeting comes as the state government and local administrations intensify planning for PM Modi's visit to Surat and the Union Territory of Daman on June 5, where he is expected to inaugurate and lay foundation stones for a series of major development projects.

According to reports, PM Modi is scheduled to arrive in Surat in the afternoon and visit an industrial facility in the Hazira area before attending a public programme at an indoor stadium.

During the event, he is expected to inaugurate and launch projects worth around Rs 18,000 crore spanning multiple sectors.

From Surat, the Prime Minister is set to travel to Daman, where he will inaugurate a new civilian airport built adjacent to the existing Indian Coast Guard airstrip.

The airport, developed at an estimated cost of Rs 97 crore, is expected to strengthen connectivity between Daman and major cities including Delhi, Mumbai and Ahmedabad.

Officials have also said PM Modi will inaugurate the Marwad Government Hospital near the airport and address a public gathering at Swami Vivekananda Ground in Daman.

During the event, he is expected to virtually inaugurate and lay foundation stones for several additional development projects in the Union Territory.

The visit will mark PM Modi's latest engagement in his home state and is expected to focus on infrastructure development, connectivity and public projects across south Gujarat and Daman.

Authorities in both Surat and Daman have begun administrative and security preparations ahead of the Prime Minister's arrival.