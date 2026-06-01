Gujarat: IPL Final Drives 66 Pc Surge In Ahmedabad Metro Ridership

MENAFN - IANS) Gandhinagar, June 1 (IANS) Ahmedabad Metro remained operational until nearly 2:19 a.m. after the IPL 2026 final at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday, as a record surge in late-night passenger traffic pushed total metro journeys close to two lakh in a single day.

According to Gujarat Metro Rail Corporation (GMRC), 1,95,868 passenger journeys were recorded across the Ahmedabad-Gandhinagar metro network on May 31, the day of the IPL final, marking a 66 per cent increase over the 1,17,939 journeys registered a week earlier on May 24.

The sharp rise came as tens of thousands of spectators relied on the metro network before and after the high-profile final between the Royal Challengers Bengaluru and the Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Motera.

GMRC had initially announced that metro services would be extended until 12:30 a.m. on match day.

However, owing to heavy passenger demand after the game, services continued well beyond the scheduled extension.“The metro services remained operational till 2:19 a.m. to meet passenger requirements,” GMRC said in a press note issued on Monday.

To handle the additional rush, the corporation operated 62 additional metro train services beyond the regular timetable.

The last train from Motera Metro Station towards APMC departed at 2:19 a.m. GMRC said that, keeping East-West Corridor connectivity in view, the final train from Old High Court Metro Station departed at 2:45 a.m.

The last service from Motera towards Gandhinagar left at 12:24 a.m.

Data released by GMRC showed that Phase 1 recorded 1,77,106 passenger journeys on May 31, while Phase 2 accounted for 18,762 journeys. On May 24, the corresponding figures stood at 1,03,545 and 14,394, respectively.

The extended operations followed a packed IPL final in which Royal Challengers Bengaluru retained the title with a five-wicket victory over Gujarat Titans.

Chasing 156, Bengaluru reached 161 for five in 18 overs, powered by Virat Kohli's unbeaten 75 off 42 balls. Gujarat Titans had earlier posted 155 for eight after losing key wickets in the powerplay.

The final, played at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday night, drew a large crowd and generated heavy travel demand across the city's transport network.

Bengaluru's victory made them only the third franchise in IPL history to win back-to-back titles.

GMRC thanked commuters for maintaining discipline while using metro services during the event and acknowledged the support of Ahmedabad Police and the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation.

“GMRC requests citizens to make maximum use of the metro service, which is a safe, reliable, comfortable, environmentally friendly, and affordable mode of transport,” the corporation said.