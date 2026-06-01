Qatar, Uzbekistan Chambers Seek To Deepen Trade And Investment Ties

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Qatar Chamber (QC) and the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Uzbekistan explored ways to enhance economic cooperation and strengthen partnership between the private sectors of the two countries.

During a meeting in Tashkent, the two sides discussed key areas of cooperation and partnership between the private sectors of both nations across several sectors, as well as investment climate and incentives available in Qatar and Uzbekistan.

During the meeting, QC Board Member Mohamed bin Ahmed Al Obaidly stressed the critical role of the private sector in promoting trade between the two countries through the establishment of joint ventures and investment projects, particularly given the attractive investment climate and abundance of investment opportunities available in both countries.

He also highlighted the importance of holding bilateral meetings between business leaders from both countries to explore opportunities for cooperation and partnership in sectors such as healthcare, education, agriculture, technology, and innovation.

Qatar is well positioned to serve as a hub for technology, artificial intelligence, semiconductors, and other key technology sectors, Al Obaidly affirmed.

Reciprocally, Jamil Maksudi, Advisor to the Chairman of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Uzbekistan, called on Qatari investors to capitalize on the investment opportunities available across numerous sectors in Uzbekistan.

He noted that his country is planning to develop New Tashkent, a project aimed at attracting leading global companies specializing in smart city development, adding that Qatari companies could contribute to the project, particularly given Qatar's expertise in the field of smart cities.

Maksudi added that the innovation, tourism, and logistics sectors represent key pillars for cooperation and partnership between the business communities of both countries, praising the significant progress achieved by Qatar in these fields the meeting, the Uzbek side delivered a presentation outlining the key features of the national economy and investment incentives, reviewing key opportunities in the textiles, leather, construction materials, and chemical and pharmaceutical industries.