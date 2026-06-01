Zarqa Re-Exports Reach JD31.8 Million In May

MENAFN - Jordan Times) AMMAN - Zarqa Governorate's re-export value reached about JD31.8 million in May, according to certificates of origin issued by the Zarqa Chamber of Commerce.

Zarqa Chamber of Commerce President Hussein Shreim said that commercial exports from the governorate totalled JD31.776 million during May, issued through 235 certificates of origin.

Shreim said the vehicles and vehicle accessories sector accounted for the largest share of Zarqa's re-exports during the month, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Other exported commodities included construction materials, sanitary ware, pharmaceuticals, medical supplies, foodstuffs, apparel, jewellery, electrical and electronic appliances, as well as home and office furniture and stationery.

He added that these indicators reflect steady commercial activity in Zarqa, underscoring its role as a key commercial and logistical hub in the Kingdom and its contribution to supporting economic activity and the flow of goods to regional and international markets.