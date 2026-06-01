Interactive Brokers Integrates AI Into Client Portfolios Informed By Agentic Technology, Controlled By The Client - AE...

MENAFN - AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE ) -- Interactive Brokers (Nasdaq: IBKR), an automated global broker, today announced agentic trading through direct integration with Claude, one of the world's leading AI platforms. Available through the AI platform's certified connector marketplace, the integration lets clients manage their accounts and access more than 170 global markets.

"Interactive Brokers has used technology for over four decades to help investors make more informed decisions and interact more efficiently with markets," said Milan Galik, Chief Executive Officer of Interactive Brokers. "Investors are increasingly using artificial intelligence to research markets, analyze information and generate ideas. We believe the next logical step is to allow clients to securely connect AI tools directly to their brokerage accounts - whether they want a simple conversational interface, deeper portfolio analysis or the ability to develop and execute sophisticated trading strategies.”

Clients can link their existing IBKR account through the Claude certified connector marketplace in just a few minutes using their IBKR login. Setup is simple: there are no additional costs, and no need to open and fund a separate brokerage account. The integration draws on the same APIs that many active IBKR users have built their own trading processes on. All of the API functionality can now be accessed by AI chatbots and agents, including positions, open orders, trade history, margin information, and market data. IBKR has chosen enterprise-level integration, where no API keys or passwords are shared with the AI provider and no authentication credentials are stored on the client's computer- an approach designed to be more secure than alternative setups.

Clients can ask the AI questions about their portfolio or about the markets in natural language and receive analysis grounded in their own account data. They can also generate trade instructions tied to that analysis. In accordance with the human-in-the-middle system design, instructions appear in a dedicated AI Instructions tab on the Orders and Trades page across all IBKR platforms, where the client can view the instructions and approve their submissions as orders into the marketplace.

At launch, the integration generates instructions for equities and ETFs and supports market and limit orders, with additional asset classes to follow within a week. The Claude integration is live now. The ChatGPT, Gemini and Grok integrations are currently undergoing the certification process with their respective platforms and are expected to be available to IBKR clients soon.

What Clients Can Ask

A few examples of the kinds of questions the integration handles at launch:

What percentage of my portfolio is in technology stocks? Which of my positions has the highest unrealized gain, and which has the highest unrealized loss? My tech exposure is 18% of my portfolio. What would it take to bring it down to a 10% target weight, and what would the dollar amount be to reduce it? I'm underweight in healthcare. What would it take to bring the sector up to 15% of my portfolio?

IBKR's Full Suite of AI Tools

The Claude integration complements IBKR's existing AI-powered tools, available directly within IBKR's platforms:

AI Screeners: Use natural language to describe what you are looking for – like "small-cap tech stocks with strong cash flow” – and get a ranked list of matches from more than 70,000 global stocks. Investment Themes: Search for a theme such as "clean energy" or "cloud computing" and view connected companies, industries, and trends. Connections: Enter any stock and discover the related companies, sector ETFs, derivatives, thematic data, and event contracts all in one view. Ask IBKR: Use natural language to ask questions about your portfolio – like“How concentrated am I in tech?” – and get answers grounded in your own account data. AI News Summaries: Get concise recaps of market news filtered to the stocks and sectors in your portfolio and watch lists – so the news most relevant to your investments is always easy to find, with important articles flagged automatically.

For more information on IBKR's AI Integration, visit:

US and countries served by IB LLC: AI Integration

Canada: AI Integration

United Kingdom: AI Integration

Europe: AI Integration

Hong Kong: AI Integration

Singapore: AI Integration

Australia: AI Integration

To provide feedback on IBKR's platforms, tools, and services, use: ...

The best-informed investors choose Interactive Brokers.

About Interactive Brokers Group, Inc.:

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: IBKR) is a member of the S&P 500. Its affiliates provide automated trade execution and custody of securities, commodities, foreign exchange, and prediction markets around the clock on over 170 markets in numerous countries and currencies from a single unified platform to clients worldwide. We serve individual investors, hedge funds, proprietary trading groups, financial advisors and introducing brokers. Our four decades of focus on technology and automation have enabled us to equip our clients with a uniquely sophisticated platform to manage their investment portfolios. We strive to provide our clients with advantageous execution prices and trading, risk and portfolio management tools, research facilities and investment products, all at low or no cost, positioning them to achieve superior returns on investments. Interactive Brokers has consistently earned recognition as a top broker, garnering multiple awards and accolades from respected industry sources such as Barron's, Investopedia, Stockbrokers, and many others.

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