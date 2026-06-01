Beone Medicines Highlights Accelerating Solid Tumor Pipeline With New Data At ASCO 2026
|BGB-B2033
|300 mg Q3W (N=14)
|600 mg Q3W (N=14)
|1000 mg Q3W (N=10)
|Confirmed ORR (complete response + partial response), n (%)
|4 (28.6)
|5 (35.7)
|2 (20.0)
|Unconfirmed ORR (complete response + partial response), n (%)
|4 (28.6)
|5 (35.7)
|3 (30.0)*
|*An additional PR (week 36) was reported at 1000 mg, with patient still on treatment, pending confirmation in the next tumor assessment
With ORR levels in heavily pretreated patients on par with the current first-line immunotherapy combination standard of care and a differentiated safety profile, BeOne is moving rapidly to advance clinical development of BGB-B2033. The Company has already announced the initiation of a potentially registration-enabling pivotal study in late-line HCC and planned expansion into earlier lines of therapy and additional tumor types, with the ambition to establish a new standard of care in this difficult-to-treat cancer.
Investor webcast to highlight solid tumor pipeline data at ASCO
BeOne will hold an investor webcast at 7:00 p.m. CDT/8:00 p.m. EDT, today, June 1, 2026. The Company's leadership team, with clinical commentary by expert physicians, will highlight key solid tumor programs being presented at ASCO, share progress in BeOne's global R&D portfolio, and outline the strategies and capabilities supporting the Company's continued growth trajectory.
Webcast access details are available in the Investors section of BeOne's website at , , and . An archived webcast will be available on the Company's website.
About BGB-43395, a CDK4 inhibitor
BGB-43395 is an investigational cyclin-dependent kinase (CDK) 4 inhibitor being studied in a global clinical development program in hormone receptor-positive (HR+)/human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative (HER2-) breast cancer. The program includes KANDELA-302 (NCT07492641 ), a randomized Phase 3 clinical trial, initiated in Q2 2026 in first-line metastatic HR+/HER2- breast cancer. BGB-43395 is highly potent and selective CDK4 inhibitor and has the potential to reduce the dose-limiting hematologic toxicities that exist with the current CDK4/6 standard of care and may improve tolerability and enable deeper CDK4 inhibition.
About BG-C9074, a B7-H4-targeting ADC
BG-C9074, an investigational topoisomerase I inhibitor ADC that targets the B7-H4 protein, which is broadly expressed in breast and gynecologic cancers, is designed with an innovative drug linker to deliver a potent cancer-killing drug directly to the cancer cells. In a Phase 1 study of BG-C9074 (NCT06233942 ), patients with advanced solid tumors, irrespective of B7-H4 expression, received BG-C9074 every 3 weeks in escalating doses from 1 to 9 mg/kg. A subsequent safety expansion cohort received BG-C9074 in doses ranging from 4 to 8 mg/kg. Endpoints included safety, recommended dose for expansion, preliminary antitumor activity and pharmacokinetic measures.
About BGB-B2033, a GPC3x4-1BB bispecific antibody
BGB-B2033 is a bispecific antibody targeting GPC3 (glypican 3), a tumor-specific antigen highly expressed in hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC),3 and 4-1BB, a co-stimulatory receptor associated with T-cell activation and tumor reactivity in HCC.4 The molecule has been designed with reduced antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity (ADCC) to prevent systemic toxicity. BGB-B2033 is being investigated in a Phase 1 study (NCT06427941 ) in patients with GPC3-expressing advanced solid tumors with at least one prior line of therapy. Patients received BGB-B2033 every 3 weeks in eight escalating dose levels from 1 to 1000 mg, with various safety and anti-tumor activity endpoints. In December 2025, the FDA granted Fast Track Designation to BGB-B2033 for the treatment of HCC, followed by Orphan Drug Designation in March 2026.
About BeOne
BeOne Medicines is a global oncology company that is discovering and developing innovative treatments for cancer patients worldwide. With a portfolio spanning hematology and solid tumors, BeOne is expediting development of its diverse pipeline of novel therapeutics through its internal capabilities and collaborations. The Company has a growing global team spanning six continents who are driven by scientific excellence and exceptional speed to reach more patients than ever before. To learn more about BeOne, please visit and follow us on LinkedIn, X, Facebook and Instagram.
Forward-Looking Statement
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other federal securities laws, including statements regarding its solid tumor pipeline; and BeOne's plans, commitments, aspirations, and goals under the heading“About BeOne.” Actual results may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including BeOne's ability to demonstrate the efficacy and safety of its drug candidates; the clinical results for its drug candidates, which may not support further development or marketing approval; actions of regulatory agencies, which may affect the initiation, timing, and progress of clinical trials and marketing approval; BeOne's ability to achieve commercial success for its marketed medicines and drug candidates, if approved; BeOne's ability to obtain and maintain protection of intellectual property for its medicines and technology; BeOne's reliance on third parties to conduct drug development, manufacturing, commercialization, and other services; BeOne's limited experience in obtaining regulatory approvals and commercializing pharmaceutical products and its ability to obtain additional funding for operations and to complete the development of its drug candidates and achieve and maintain profitability; and those risks more fully discussed in the section entitled“Risk Factors” in BeOne's most recent quarterly report on Form 10-Q, as well as discussions of potential risks, uncertainties, and other important factors in BeOne's subsequent filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All information in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and BeOne undertakes no duty to update such information unless required by law.
To access BeOne media resources, please visit our site.
|1 Samant H, Amiri HS, Zibari GB. Addressing the worldwide hepatocellular carcinoma: epidemiology, prevention and management. J Gastrointest Oncol. 2021 Jul;12(Suppl 2):S361-S373. doi: 10.21037/jgo.2020.02.08. PMID: 34422400; PMCID: PMC8343080.
|2 National Cancer Institute. Surveillance, Epidemiology, and End Results (SEER) Program. Accessed April 2026.
|3 Fanching Lin et al. Novel GPC3-targeting radiopharmaceutical therapy for hepatocellular carcinoma. J Clin Oncol 42, 525-525(2024).DOI:10.1200/JCO.2024.42.3_suppl.525
|4 Kim DY et al. 4-1BB Delineates Distinct Activation Status of Exhausted Tumor-Infiltrating CD8+ T Cells in Hepatocellular Carcinoma. Hepatology, VOL. 71, NO. 3, 2020.
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