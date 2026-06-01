Sharjah's Sky Retreat Nears Opening Arabian Post

MENAFN - The Arabian Post) clearfix"> Sharjah's eastern coast is preparing for a new high-altitude tourism landmark as“Above the Clouds”, a crescent-shaped retreat on Mount Deem in Kalba, moves towards opening by late 2026 or early 2027, adding a dramatic mountain destination to the emirate's expanding nature-led visitor economy.

The project, positioned 850 metres above sea level, covers 4,700 square metres across two levels and is designed to offer panoramic views of Kalba's coastline, valleys and surrounding mountain terrain. Its location on Al Deem mountain places it among Sharjah's most ambitious leisure developments, combining architectural spectacle with the emirate's broader push into eco-tourism, family recreation and cultural travel.

The retreat will include observation decks, a restaurant, an open-air café, a reading area, a theatre, a multipurpose hall, landscaped areas and children's play zones. The upper floor is planned around dining and quiet leisure, while the ground floor will accommodate public facilities, viewing platforms and activity spaces. Prayer rooms and visitor amenities are also part of the plan, reflecting the project's positioning as both a day-trip attraction and a rest stop for travellers exploring Kalba.

The opening schedule has gained sharper focus after Sharjah's leadership indicated that the site was nearing completion, with remaining work centred on landscaping, greenery, sidewalks and finishing details. Earlier timelines pointed to a 2026 opening, while the latest public remarks allow for launch either by the end of this year or early next year, depending on completion of final works.

“Above the Clouds” forms part of a wider transformation of Kalba, where mountain, coastal and nature-based attractions are being developed to broaden Sharjah's tourism offering beyond the city's heritage districts, museums and cultural landmarks. Kalba has already emerged as a focal point for projects linking leisure with conservation, including waterfront upgrades, mountain gardens, lakeside attractions and eco-sensitive hospitality.

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Access is a central part of the plan. Road infrastructure serving the area includes two routes totalling about 10 kilometres and two bridges. One road connects the Wadi Al Helo Tunnel with the new Sharjah-Kalba Road, while another leads towards the mountain peak and the cluster of development projects. The mountain road is designed with three lanes and safety standards intended to support buses and heavier vehicles, a significant requirement if the retreat is to accommodate steady visitor flows without straining the rugged terrain.

The project also sits near planned complementary developments, including a tourist sports hotel proposed with 100 rooms overlooking Kalba's coastline and linked to the retreat by a pedestrian path. A separate international stadium project for Kalba Sports and Cultural Club has also been planned on Mount Deem, with a site area of about 50,000 square metres and an elevation of 650 metres above sea level. Together, these projects suggest an integrated mountain destination rather than a single isolated attraction.

Sharjah's tourism strategy has increasingly leaned on differentiated experiences at a time when regional destinations are competing for travellers seeking outdoor recreation, wellness breaks and culturally rooted stays. The emirate attracted about 1.6 million hotel guests in 2024, an 11 per cent increase from the previous year, supported by growth from Russia, Europe, China, GCC markets and South Asia. That demand has encouraged further investment in boutique retreats, heritage stays and nature-based attractions across desert, mountain and coastal locations.

Kalba's appeal lies in its contrast with the high-rise urban tourism model dominant elsewhere in the region. The city offers mangroves, beaches, mountains, wildlife habitats and quieter family attractions, making it a strategic location for Sharjah's effort to build a slower, environmentally conscious visitor economy. The emirate has also shown caution over development near sensitive habitats, particularly turtle nesting and feeding areas along parts of the coast, signalling that tourism expansion is being framed alongside conservation priorities.

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The Hanging Gardens in Kalba, spread over 1.6 million square feet at a height of 281 metres, has already strengthened the city's leisure profile with waterfalls, terraces, walking areas, restaurants, play zones, a running track and mountain trails.“Above the Clouds” is expected to add a higher-elevation counterpart, giving visitors a more dramatic vantage point over the eastern coast and Hajar mountain landscape.

For Sharjah, the project carries more than visual appeal. It helps diversify the emirate's hospitality pipeline, supports domestic tourism, encourages longer stays on the east coast and gives Kalba a landmark capable of drawing visitors from across the UAE. The crescent form also gives the retreat a distinctive identity in a market where design-led destinations often become attractions in their own right.