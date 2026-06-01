UAE Clears Wegovy Pill For Weight Care Arabian Post

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Arabian Post Staff -Dubai

UAE regulators have approved the oral form of Wegovy for weight management and cardiovascular risk reduction, expanding access to one of the world's most closely watched obesity treatments beyond weekly injections.

Emirates Drug Establishment cleared Wegovy, the semaglutide medicine developed by Novo Nordisk, as a once-daily tablet for adults living with obesity or overweight linked to weight-related health conditions. The approval makes the UAE the second country globally to authorise the oral version of the drug, strengthening the country's position as an early market for advanced obesity therapies.

Wegovy is already available in the UAE as an injectable prescription medicine, taken once weekly. The tablet form is expected to appeal to patients who are reluctant to use injections, while also giving physicians another option in long-term obesity care. The treatment is designed to be used with a reduced-calorie diet and increased physical activity, rather than as a stand-alone intervention.

Semaglutide belongs to the GLP-1 receptor agonist class, which works by mimicking a hormone involved in appetite regulation, blood sugar control and satiety. The medicine helps patients feel full for longer and reduces food intake, supporting sustained weight loss when prescribed under medical supervision. Its rapid rise has reshaped the global obesity market, where Novo Nordisk and Eli Lilly are competing for leadership in injectable and oral therapies.

Clinical data reviewed by regulators showed that the oral formulation supports weight reduction and weight maintenance. Data also indicated a reduction in the risk of major adverse cardiovascular events among high-risk patients, including cardiovascular death, heart attack and stroke. That added cardiovascular indication is significant because obesity is closely linked to diabetes, hypertension, fatty liver disease, heart disease and other chronic conditions.

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Dr Fatima Al Kaabi, director general of Emirates Drug Establishment, said the approval reflected the regulator's work to develop the pharmaceutical system and support a proactive approach to obesity and excess weight, which are among the major factors associated with chronic disease. She said the move was part of a wider effort to assess and approve modern treatments in line with recognised scientific standards.

Novo Nordisk Gulf general manager Venkat Kalyan said the availability of a daily oral semaglutide option would make the therapy easier to use and could support patient adherence. The company has had a long-standing presence in the UAE and has also selected the country as a regional distribution platform for pharmaceutical products, a decision that adds supply-chain significance to the approval.

The UAE's move comes as oral obesity drugs gain momentum internationally. Wegovy's tablet version has entered the US market and European regulators have recommended approval, while Eli Lilly's oral GLP-1 therapy Foundayo has added pressure to a market that analysts expect to exceed $100 billion annually over the next decade. The shift from injections to tablets is becoming a key battleground because oral therapies may widen acceptance among patients and reduce some logistical barriers linked to injectable medicines.

Demand for weight-loss medicines has surged across the Gulf as obesity and metabolic disease place growing pressure on health systems. UAE health data show high levels of excess weight among adults, with overweight and obesity affecting a large share of the population. Physicians have warned that these drugs should not be treated as cosmetic aids, particularly because eligibility depends on body mass index, associated medical conditions and individual risk profiles.

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Access will still depend on prescription rules, physician assessment, pharmacy availability and insurance coverage. Coverage for obesity medicines remains uneven in the UAE, with reimbursement often clearer when GLP-1 drugs are prescribed for type 2 diabetes than when used solely for weight management. Patients may therefore face out-of-pocket costs, particularly during the first phase of availability.

Doctors are also expected to monitor side effects closely. GLP-1 medicines commonly cause gastrointestinal symptoms such as nausea, vomiting, diarrhoea and constipation, especially during dose escalation. Patients with certain medical histories may not be suitable candidates, and clinicians are likely to screen for risk factors before prescribing the treatment.

The approval also raises regulatory and safety considerations around counterfeit products and online sales. Global demand for semaglutide has already encouraged unregulated sellers to market fake or compounded products, creating risks for patients seeking cheaper or faster access. UAE authorities are expected to emphasise licensed pharmacies, verified prescriptions and medical follow-up as oral formulations become more visible in the market.