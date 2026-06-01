France Confronts PSG Victory Unrest Arabian Post

MENAFN - The Arabian Post) clearfix"> French police detained 780 people after celebrations over Paris Saint-Germain's Champions League triumph turned violent across Paris and several other cities, leaving officers injured, shops damaged and vehicles set on fire during a night of disorder that overshadowed the club's second successive European title.

The unrest broke out after PSG defeated Arsenal 4-3 on penalties following a 1-1 draw at the Puskás Aréna in Budapest on Saturday, retaining the Champions League trophy and confirming their status as Europe's dominant club side. Kai Havertz had put Arsenal ahead in the sixth minute before Ousmane Dembélé equalised from the penalty spot in the second half, with PSG prevailing in the shootout after Gabriel Magalhães missed Arsenal's decisive kick.

Authorities said 480 of the detentions were made in the Paris region, where crowds gathered around the Champs-Élysées, the Parc des Princes and other central areas. The Paris prosecutor's office placed 277 people in police custody, including 82 minors, on allegations ranging from assaulting police officers to theft, vandalism and disturbing public order. Many of the incidents involved small groups breaking away from larger gatherings of supporters.

Interior Minister Laurent Nuñez said 57 officers were injured, most of them lightly, as police confronted groups throwing projectiles, lighting fires and damaging commercial premises. One group attempted to storm a police station in Paris, while other disturbances were reported in about 15 cities, including cases of vandalised shops outside the capital. The scale of the arrests reflected the authorities' concern that football celebrations had again become a trigger for urban disorder.

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Police had mobilised heavily before the final, anticipating large crowds after PSG's run to a second straight Champions League title. Around 22,000 officers were deployed nationwide, including several thousand in the Paris area. Riot police used crowd-control tactics to disperse groups in busy districts as fireworks, flares and burning objects disrupted traffic and public transport around the capital.

The violence revived memories of the unrest that followed PSG's first Champions League title in 2025, when celebrations after a 5-0 win over Inter Milan were marred by two deaths, hundreds of arrests and widespread damage. That earlier episode prompted scrutiny of policing plans for major sporting celebrations, particularly in Paris, where the Champs-Élysées has often become a focal point for national football gatherings.

This year's disorder appeared less lethal than the 2025 disturbances, though it raised fresh questions over how authorities should manage mass celebrations linked to elite football. Officials sought to separate the actions of violent groups from the wider body of PSG supporters, many of whom celebrated peacefully in fan zones, bars and public squares across the country.

President Emmanuel Macron condemned the violence and thanked police and emergency services for their response. The government has faced pressure from opposition figures and local officials to adopt tougher measures against rioting, while civil liberties groups have previously warned against broad policing tactics that risk escalating tensions in dense urban crowds.

PSG's victory carried major sporting significance for France. The club, managed by Luis Enrique, has moved beyond the star-driven era associated with Lionel Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappé, relying instead on a more balanced squad built around technical control, pressing and flexibility. The Champions League defence strengthened the Qatar-owned club's position at the centre of European football and added to the commercial weight of its global brand.

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The scenes in Paris, however, complicated what should have been a showcase moment for the club and French football. PSG executives had urged supporters to celebrate responsibly, while official festivities were placed under tight security. Club figures have been keen to frame the victory as proof of long-term sporting planning after years in which European success proved elusive despite heavy investment.

For Arsenal, the defeat ended a season of domestic progress and European frustration. Mikel Arteta's side reached the final for the first time since 2006 but could not convert an early advantage into the club's first Champions League title. The London club's disciplined defensive display forced PSG into a long contest, though the French side's composure in penalties settled the match.