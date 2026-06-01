PNB Funding Drives Green GSM Expansion Arabian Post

Greenlogue /AP

Green GSM Philippines has secured a strategic financing and digital banking partnership with Philippine National Bank, giving the all-electric ride-hailing operator fresh support for fleet expansion, driver payroll and nationwide growth as the Philippines accelerates its shift towards cleaner urban transport.

The partnership centres on P2 billion in credit facilities extended by PNB to finance the acquisition of electric vehicles and support working capital requirements. The bank has also provided Green GSM with a digitally enabled payroll solution through its Corporate Account Portal System, alongside digital onboarding tools designed to serve a widening pool of drivers across multiple depots.

The arrangement, agreed in December 2025 and formally announced as Green GSM prepares its next stage of expansion, brings together two priorities shaping the Philippines transport market: the need for large-scale private capital to fund electric fleets and the push to digitise services that support drivers, operators and passengers.

Green GSM, the Philippine brand of Green and Smart Mobility, entered the market in June 2025 as the country's first all-electric taxi service. It began operations across 10 of Metro Manila's 16 cities and districts, deploying VinFast Nerio Green electric vehicles and promoting a model built around app-based booking, street hailing, fixed service standards and professionally trained drivers.

The PNB financing gives the company additional balance-sheet capacity at a time when electric taxi operators across Southeast Asia are trying to move beyond pilot projects into commercially viable urban fleets. For Green GSM, the deal strengthens the operating base needed to acquire vehicles, manage driver accounts and expand service coverage without relying only on incremental deployment.

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PNB said the digital payroll component has already helped reduce account onboarding time from as much as nine days to two days, easing a key administrative bottleneck for a driver-heavy business. The use of digital documentation and account management also reduces paper-based processing, aligning the bank's sustainability messaging with Green GSM's low-emission transport model.

Le Thi Thu Trang, chief executive officer of Green GSM Philippines, said the collaboration had enabled the company to scale efficiently while staying focused on sustainable transportation. PNB president and chief executive Edwin R. Bautista described banks as critical enablers of the transport sector's move towards cleaner models, pointing to the role of finance and technology in supporting not only vehicles but the wider operating ecosystem.