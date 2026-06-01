Omoda Jaecoo Parks Smart Mobility In UAE Arabian Post

MENAFN - The Arabian Post) clearfix"> Omoda and Jaecoo are preparing to introduce an AI-powered driverless parking system in the UAE, bringing automated valet-style functions to selected models as the country accelerates its push into smart mobility, artificial intelligence and autonomous transport.

The system, called VPD, or Valet Parking Driver, enables a vehicle to identify a vacant bay, navigate through complex parking areas and park itself without the driver remaining inside or standing nearby. The feature is controlled through a mobile application, allowing the user to activate self-parking or summon the car when needed.

The technology is expected to be rolled out on selected Omoda and Jaecoo models in the UAE market, with the JAECOO J7 SHS used for public demonstrations during the Beijing Auto Show and the Chery International Business Summit. The demonstration placed the system in scenarios that are common in dense urban parking environments, including tight bays, mechanical parking spaces, dead-end roads and crowded mall pick-up zones.

For UAE motorists, the immediate appeal lies in convenience. Parking remains one of the most time-consuming parts of daily driving in shopping centres, business districts, airports and entertainment precincts across Dubai and Abu Dhabi. The system has been designed to reduce the need for repeated manoeuvring in confined spaces, while also allowing users to avoid waiting outdoors during peak summer temperatures.

VPD differs from conventional parking assistance by attempting to complete the full parking cycle rather than merely helping with steering or sensor-based guidance. The car can locate a space, plan a route, detect obstacles, move into the bay and later return to the user through an app-based command. Omoda and Jaecoo have described the feature through functions such as“Come When Called” and“Leave When Waved”, signalling the brand's attempt to turn parking into an app-led service rather than a driver-led task.

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The UAE launch plan places the Chinese automotive brands within a broader shift in the country's transport market, where autonomous mobility is moving from pilot projects into commercial and consumer-facing applications. Dubai's autonomous transport strategy aims to convert 25 per cent of total transportation trips into autonomous mode by 2030, with expected annual economic benefits of AED22 billion through lower transport costs, reduced emissions, fewer accidents and improved productivity.

Abu Dhabi has also been expanding smart mobility trials, including autonomous delivery vehicles and robotaxi operations. Driverless mobility services have already moved into controlled public environments, particularly on Yas Island, where autonomous ride-hailing has been tested and expanded. These initiatives show that the UAE is not treating autonomy as a single-sector experiment, but as part of a wider urban technology agenda covering roads, logistics, public transport, parking and digital infrastructure.

Omoda and Jaecoo's entry into AI parking reflects the growing competition among carmakers to differentiate vehicles through software rather than only engine performance, range or styling. The premium and mass-market automotive sectors are both shifting towards connected cabins, advanced driver assistance, hybrid powertrains and AI-enabled functions. Parking automation has become a practical battleground because it addresses a common urban pain point while allowing manufacturers to demonstrate progress in perception systems, route planning and vehicle-to-user connectivity.

The UAE is a strategically useful market for such technology because of its high car ownership, dense retail destinations, hot climate and government-backed appetite for smart city systems. Dubai and Abu Dhabi have also built a regulatory and infrastructure environment that encourages testing of mobility technologies, though safety, liability, mapping accuracy and user trust remain central issues for wider adoption.

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Omoda and Jaecoo have been expanding their UAE footprint through showrooms, aftersales support and a line-up that includes petrol and Super Hybrid System models. The local range includes the OMODA C5, OMODA C7, OMODA C7 SHS, JAECOO J5, JAECOO J7, JAECOO J7 SHS, JAECOO J8 and JAECOO J8 SHS. Autorun OJC Car Trading LLC operates as the authorised Dubai dealer for the brands.

The company says it has crossed one million global sales and more than 5,000 vehicle sales in the UAE, giving it a base from which to promote advanced mobility features to regional buyers. Its hybrid line-up, including the JAECOO J7 SHS, JAECOO J8 SHS and OMODA C7 SHS, has been positioned for customers seeking a blend of fuel efficiency, technology and SUV practicality.

The commercial challenge will be to convince motorists that driverless parking is reliable in real-world UAE conditions. Parking areas in the country can vary sharply, from structured mall car parks with clear markings to outdoor lots affected by heat, glare, pedestrian movement and heavy weekend traffic. Autonomous systems must perform consistently across those conditions before consumers treat them as everyday tools rather than demonstration technology.