Finns Shatter Swiss Dreams Of Ice Hockey Gold

Finland won the ice hockey world championship for the fifth time on Sunday, beating hosts Switzerland 1-0 in overtime.

And suddenly it was as quiet as a mouse on Langstrasse. Where previously there had been cheering and shouts of“Hopp Schwiiz!” (“Come on, Switzerland!”) from numerous bars.

A woman sitting in front of the Peeeng bar, who hadn't looked at the large television with the live broadcast for a moment, asked the crowd:“What happened?” There was no answer. And then she realised: the dream had been shattered. Finland had scored the match's only goal shortly after 11pm.

After finishing runner-up in the previous two years, Switzerland had hoped for more this time in front of its home crowd in Zurich.

The Swiss fans quickly poured out of the bars on Langstrasse and made their way home. Some disappointed, others angry.

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Yet they watched the final with so much excitement. And so much confidence – just like all those who had made the pilgrimage to the official fan zone in Altstetten. This had to be closed at short notice in the afternoon for safety reasons due to a heavy thunderstorm. However, it soon filled up and the city police announced on platform X that no more people were allowed in.

Despite the defeat in the final, the Swiss ice hockey team will be feted on Monday evening: Zurich will welcome the team to the Volkshaus from 5pm. A small consolation for all the disappointed fans. And the World Championship silver medallists.

Adapted from German by AI/ts