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Swiss Launch Second Phase Of Domestic Violence Campaign

Swiss Launch Second Phase Of Domestic Violence Campaign


2026-06-01 02:20:33
Alternative Headline:
(MENAFN- Swissinfo) The Swiss government is launching a new national campaign against domestic, sexual and gender-based violence. The second stage of the campaign will focus on support for victims, in particular through the 142 number, the government announced on Monday. Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence. Listening: Swiss launch second phase of domestic violence campaign This content was published on June 1, 2026 - 10:19 2 minutes Keystone-SDA
    Français fr Nouvelle campagne de prévention contre la violence domestique Original Read more: Nouvelle campagne de prévention contre la violence domes

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The aim of this second part of the national campaign, launched by Interior Minister Elisabeth Baume-Schneider in November 2025, is“to make the prevention messages and existing help available to a wide audience”, notes the Federal Office for Gender Equality (FOGE). The 142 victim support number has been available 24 hours a day, seven days a week since May 1.

+ Swiss launch first national campaign against domestic violence

The campaign is supported by the government, the cantons, numerous municipalities and civil society organisations. The budget increase approved by parliament at the end of 2025 has enabled the campaign to be extended, adds the press release.

The FOGE adds that two new visuals will complete the six topics of the first stage. One is devoted to children exposed to domestic violence and the other to digital surveillance. These topics will be the subject of a poster campaign throughout Switzerland, and flyers will be available in 13 languages,“to reach as many people as possible”.

+ Domestic violence in Switzerland: the suffering behind the stats

In 2025, the police recorded 22,000 offences involving domestic violence. In the area of domestic violence, 34 homicides were recorded in 2025. Of these victims, 21 were killed in the context of a current or past relationship, including 19 women and two men.

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Adapted from French by AI/ts

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