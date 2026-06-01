Cryptonewsbreaks Futurist Conference To Bring Networking-Focused Web3 Immersion Back To Florida

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) The Blockchain Futurist Conference 2026 is set to return to Florida on Nov. 17–18, 2026, following the success of its inaugural U.S. event. The conference will once again take the spotlight at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood, delivering signature indoor-outdoor networking and business-development-focused experiences at the DAER Night & Day Club and DAER Rooftop venues. The 2026 event will feature expanded programming, multiple stages, an expo floor, VIP cabana networking spaces, and discussions centered on major industry topics such as stablecoins, institutional adoption, AI and Web3, tokenization, privacy, quantum security, and regulation. The conference aims to bring together thousands of attendees and the best and brightest from crypto, AI, and emerging technology sectors. ETHWomen will also return as part of the Florida event, continuing its mission to support and connect women in the Web3 space.

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About Blockchain Futurist Conference

The Blockchain Futurist Conference is one of North America's leading Web3 and AI gatherings, founded in 2018 by Untraceable Events and now part of EmeraldX while remaining led by its original team. The conference is known for immersive nightclub and dayclub venues, high-energy stages, and its signature VIP Cabana experience. Futurist brings together speakers like Vitalik Buterin, Charles Hoskinson, and Eric Trump to explore Web3, crypto, AI, and emerging technologies through real networking and unforgettable encounters. For more information about the event, visit .

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