Carahsoft Partner Pavilion Showcases Cybersecurity Solutions At Technet Cyber 2026 In Baltimore, Maryland, June 2-4
| Tuesday, June 2:
| Wednesday, June 3:
| Thursday, June 4:
Demo's in Carahsoft's Cyber Vertical Alley:
| Tuesday, June 2:
| Wednesday, June 3:
| Thursday, June 4:
Carahsoft Partners Participating in Carahsoft's Partner Pavilion:
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Carahsoft Partners Participating Outside Carahsoft's Partner Pavilion:
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Carahsoft will offer a dedicated meeting room in its booth #2733 for its partners to utilize throughout the event. Carahsoft partners can reserve the meeting space by emailing ....
Additionally, attendees can visit Booth #2743 to participate in interviews with Francis Rose of FedGovToday. Select interviews will be featured on a 60-minute television program airing Sundays at 10 a.m. ET on ABC 7 (WJLA) in Washington, D.C., with additional distribution on YouTube and a replay broadcast Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on WJLA 24/7. For more information, contact ....
JOIN TODAY!
For more information on the event and to register, click here. For more information on Carahsoft's involvement in the event, visit Carahsoft's TechNet Cyber Event Page, or contact Hemen Besufekad at (571) 590-7129.
About Carahsoft
Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator® for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for Cybersecurity, MultiCloud, DevSecOps, Artificial Intelligence, Customer Experience and Engagement, Open Source and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at .
Contact
Mary Lange
(703) 230-7434
...
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