CN Reports May Grain Movement

As the growing season gets underway across Western Canada, CN remains focused on delivering consistent and reliable service to support producers, grain companies and supply chain partners. Through ongoing collaboration with customers and partners, CN is positioning its network to support current shipping needs and maintain strong performance into this next crop year.

About CN

CN powers the economy by safely transporting more than 300 million tons of natural resources, manufactured products, and finished goods throughout North America every year for its customers. With its nearly 20,000-mile rail network and related transportation services, CN connects Canada's Eastern and Western coasts with the U.S. Midwest and the U.S. Gulf Coast, contributing to sustainable trade and the prosperity of the communities in which it operates since 1919.

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