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A Number Has Been Found: NU PITM Ventures Prepares July 2 Public Introduction
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- NU PITM Ventures LLC, a Houston-based research and development organization, is preparing to introduce NU PITM: a new geometric framework that makes the connections between lines, squares, circles, and spheres more visible and intuitive. On July 2, NU PITM Ventures will welcome educators, researchers, sponsors, and innovators to explore what NU PITM is, why it matters, and where this discovery could lead next, from classrooms to technology and beyond.
A Number Has Been Found.
For founder Roberto Coello, NU PITM began with a single question about geometric relationships and grew into an exploration of how numbers, shapes, and dimensions can be visualized and understood.
“NU PITM started with a question and became a journey to understand how numbers, shapes, and dimensions connect,” said Roberto Coello, Founder and CEO of NU PITM Ventures LLC.“Our goal is to help people see these ideas clearly, ask their own questions, and imagine new possibilities.”
What Makes NU PITM Different?
NU PITM is a new geometric framework that reveals how lines, squares, circles, and spheres are connected, making the abstract simple and the visual memorable. It offers a new lens for understanding math, numbers, and geometry by helping people see how numbers relate to geometry in a way that feels clearer, more visual, and more accessible than traditional explanations.
Instead of heavy technical language, NU PITM Ventures is choosing a simple, visual, curiosity-driven approach. The aim is to make NU PITM accessible not only to mathematicians but also to educators, students, sponsors, and the rest of the world curious about new ways to explore and apply geometry.
Why Does NU PITM Matter Now?
Geometry shapes our world, from classrooms and research labs to engineering, design, and technology. Yet, its relationships often remain hidden or hard to explain, especially for students and non-technical audiences.
NU PITM bridges abstract math and vivid understanding. By making numbers, shapes, and dimensions more visual, the framework can support:
Education: giving teachers and students a more visual way to explore geometry
Research: opening the door for further review, testing, and collaboration
Technology: supporting future applications in calculators, CAD, modeling, and software tools
Commercial partnerships: creating opportunities for sponsors and product partners to align with a new STEM-focused innovation
Many people first encounter geometry as a series of formulas, rather than as visual ideas. NU PITM invites learners to see the relationships first, then explore their meaning in greater depth.
For education, that matters because students often need visual, memorable ways to understand abstract concepts. For research and technology, it matters because new frameworks can generate new questions, tools, and pathways for exploration. For sponsors and commercial partners, it creates an opportunity to support a discovery-led STEM initiative at an early stage.
NU PITM Ventures has developed a calculator prototype to make these concepts interactive and tangible. The patent-pending framework and calculator are under independent review, including by Doc Math Consulting, to ensure mathematical consistency and credibility.
The July 2 presentation invites a broader audience to move from curiosity to understanding and to imagine where NU PITM could lead next.
Discover What You'll Explore:
- What NU PITM is and how a complex idea can be explained simply
- The story behind Roberto Coello's discovery journey
- Why geometric relationships matter in education, research, and applied technology
- How the calculator prototype makes geometric relationships visual and interactive
- Potential pathways for educational pilots, research collaborations, sponsorship, and pioneering commercial applications
- Educational institutions, research organizations, sponsors, and commercial partners are invited to attend the July 2 presentation and explore future collaboration opportunities with NU PITM Ventures.
About NU PITM Ventures LLC
NU PITM Ventures LLC is a Houston-based research and development organization focused on mathematical innovation, educational technology, and applied geometric frameworks. Founded by Roberto Coello, a University of Houston graduate, the company is developing NU PITM as a new geometric concept with potential applications across education, research, calculator technology, CAD, modeling, and future commercial tools.
For more information, visit .
Connect With Us
Email:...
Learn more
A Number Has Been Found.
For founder Roberto Coello, NU PITM began with a single question about geometric relationships and grew into an exploration of how numbers, shapes, and dimensions can be visualized and understood.
“NU PITM started with a question and became a journey to understand how numbers, shapes, and dimensions connect,” said Roberto Coello, Founder and CEO of NU PITM Ventures LLC.“Our goal is to help people see these ideas clearly, ask their own questions, and imagine new possibilities.”
What Makes NU PITM Different?
NU PITM is a new geometric framework that reveals how lines, squares, circles, and spheres are connected, making the abstract simple and the visual memorable. It offers a new lens for understanding math, numbers, and geometry by helping people see how numbers relate to geometry in a way that feels clearer, more visual, and more accessible than traditional explanations.
Instead of heavy technical language, NU PITM Ventures is choosing a simple, visual, curiosity-driven approach. The aim is to make NU PITM accessible not only to mathematicians but also to educators, students, sponsors, and the rest of the world curious about new ways to explore and apply geometry.
Why Does NU PITM Matter Now?
Geometry shapes our world, from classrooms and research labs to engineering, design, and technology. Yet, its relationships often remain hidden or hard to explain, especially for students and non-technical audiences.
NU PITM bridges abstract math and vivid understanding. By making numbers, shapes, and dimensions more visual, the framework can support:
Education: giving teachers and students a more visual way to explore geometry
Research: opening the door for further review, testing, and collaboration
Technology: supporting future applications in calculators, CAD, modeling, and software tools
Commercial partnerships: creating opportunities for sponsors and product partners to align with a new STEM-focused innovation
Many people first encounter geometry as a series of formulas, rather than as visual ideas. NU PITM invites learners to see the relationships first, then explore their meaning in greater depth.
For education, that matters because students often need visual, memorable ways to understand abstract concepts. For research and technology, it matters because new frameworks can generate new questions, tools, and pathways for exploration. For sponsors and commercial partners, it creates an opportunity to support a discovery-led STEM initiative at an early stage.
NU PITM Ventures has developed a calculator prototype to make these concepts interactive and tangible. The patent-pending framework and calculator are under independent review, including by Doc Math Consulting, to ensure mathematical consistency and credibility.
The July 2 presentation invites a broader audience to move from curiosity to understanding and to imagine where NU PITM could lead next.
Discover What You'll Explore:
- What NU PITM is and how a complex idea can be explained simply
- The story behind Roberto Coello's discovery journey
- Why geometric relationships matter in education, research, and applied technology
- How the calculator prototype makes geometric relationships visual and interactive
- Potential pathways for educational pilots, research collaborations, sponsorship, and pioneering commercial applications
- Educational institutions, research organizations, sponsors, and commercial partners are invited to attend the July 2 presentation and explore future collaboration opportunities with NU PITM Ventures.
About NU PITM Ventures LLC
NU PITM Ventures LLC is a Houston-based research and development organization focused on mathematical innovation, educational technology, and applied geometric frameworks. Founded by Roberto Coello, a University of Houston graduate, the company is developing NU PITM as a new geometric concept with potential applications across education, research, calculator technology, CAD, modeling, and future commercial tools.
For more information, visit .
Connect With Us
Email:...
Learn more
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