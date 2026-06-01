K'taka: Shivakumar's Childhood Friend Says He Remains Unchanged

MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru, June 1 (IANS) B.N. Madhukar, a childhood friend of Karnataka Chief Minister-designate D.K. Shivakumar, expressed happiness over Shivakumar's rise to the state's top political office, recalling their long friendship that dates back to their school days.

Speaking about his association with Shivakumar, Madhukar said he has known the Congress leader since 1969 and described him as someone who has remained unchanged despite his political stature.

“It is really a matter of happiness that he has reached this position today. I have been his friend since childhood, from around 1969. He is still the same friend he was during our younger days,” Madhukar said.

Recalling Shivakumar's early political aspirations, he said the future Chief Minister had made up his mind about entering politics while still in school.

“After the sixth or seventh standard itself, he had made it clear that he wanted to join politics. We saw him as a firebrand NSUI member actively participating in various agitations and student movements,” he added.

Madhukar noted that Shivakumar was also an accomplished sportsperson and that many of his friends had hoped he would pursue a career in sports.“He was very good at sports, and we wanted him to build a career in that field. However, he was always keen on politics and remained committed to that path,” he said.

Despite decades in public life, Madhukar said Shivakumar has maintained his personal relationships.“Today, he is a senior politician, so naturally, some things may have changed with time. But for us, he remains the same D.K. Shivakumar, just a phone call away. If he is busy, he always calls back. I continue to meet him regularly,” he said.

Madhukar added that he has numerous memories and anecdotes from their younger days, but preferred not to share them publicly, given Shivakumar's current position.“I have many funny stories to tell, but considering the stature he has attained today, I do not think it is appropriate to revisit all those incidents,” he remarked.

Speaking about Shivakumar's association with cricket administration, Madhukar said the Congress leader is a lifetime member of the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) and has consistently supported cricketing activities despite his busy schedule.

“He may not be able to participate in regular activities because of his commitments, but he is always available whenever help is required. It is because of his efforts that IPL matches returned to Bengaluru,” he said.

Referring to Shivakumar's recent remarks about the IPL final being shifted away from Bengaluru, Madhukar expressed confidence that the situation would not recur.

“I know he has spoken about it, and I am hopeful that he will ensure it does not happen again. I believe future IPL finals will be played in Bengaluru,” he said.

Expressing confidence in Shivakumar's leadership, Madhukar said the new Chief Minister would make the most of his tenure despite time constraints.“I believe he will perform well during the next two years. The time available may be short, but he will discharge his responsibilities effectively,” he said.

Madhukar also confirmed that he would attend Shivakumar's swearing-in ceremony on 3 June.