Odisha Seeks Greater Central Support To Strengthen Mining Sector

MENAFN - IANS) Bhubaneswar, June 1 (IANS) Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Monday held a high-level meeting with Union Coal and Mines Minister G. Kishan Reddy at Lok Seva Bhawan here, seeking greater support from the Centre to strengthen the state's mining sector and enhance Odisha's contribution to the national economy.

During the discussions, the Chief Minister emphasised the growing importance of Odisha in India's mineral economy and industrial development. He noted that the state produced nearly 471 million tonnes of minerals during the 2025-26 financial year, generating revenue of around Rs 46,000 crore.

However, he stressed that greater cooperation from the Central government would be essential to accelerate further growth in the sector.

Majhi urged the Union Minister to facilitate the speedy grant of forest and environmental clearances for auctioned mining blocks in Odisha. He also sought the Centre's support for the allocation of the Sasubohumali Bauxite Block and the Thakurani Iron Ore Block to the Odisha Mining Corporation (OMC).

The Chief Minister highlighted the need for rapid development of rail and port infrastructure to make mineral transportation more efficient and cost-effective.

He also suggested the formulation of a suitable framework for filling abandoned coal mines with fly ash as an environmentally sustainable reclamation measure.

Additionally, Majhi requested the Union Minister to facilitate access to advanced technologies for mineral analysis and resource assessment.

Responding to the proposals, Union Minister Reddy said that resolving issues in the mining sector requires coordinated efforts among multiple ministries, including Railways, Ports, Forest and Environment.

He proposed a high-level meeting involving all concerned Central ministries and the Odisha government to address mining-related issues through a comprehensive and collaborative approach.

The meeting also focused on the development of mining-affected regions and the welfare of local communities.

Notably, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has emphasised the implementation of welfare schemes in a“saturation mode” to ensure complete coverage of all eligible beneficiaries.

The meeting resolved to integrate Central and state government schemes with District Mineral Foundation (DMF) and Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) funds for coordinated implementation in mining regions to promote comprehensive development.

The Odisha government informed the meeting that it has formulated a dedicated initiative named“CM Sampada” to promote integrated development in mining areas and ensure the effective utilisation of resources for community welfare.

Several issues concerning Central Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) operating in the mining sector were also discussed.