UP Power Corporation Levies 10% Fuel Surcharge On June Electricity Bills

MENAFN - KNN India)The Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL) has imposed a 10 per cent Fuel and Power Purchase Adjustment Surcharge (FPPAS) on electricity consumers across the state for the month of June, which is expected to recover approximately Rs 1,610 crore from households and businesses.

According to a UPPCL order issued on Friday, the surcharge is based on fuel and power purchase costs incurred in March 2026. While the calculated FPPAS for that month stood at 20.61 per cent, the Uttar Pradesh Electricity Regulatory Commission (UPERC) caps the monthly recoverable surcharge at 10 per cent. The remaining amount is likely to be carried forward and adjusted in subsequent months' bills.

Consumer Body Raises Objections

The move has drawn sharp criticism from the Uttar Pradesh Rajya Vidyut Upbhokta Parishad, a state consumer advocacy body.

Its Chairman and State Advisory Committee member, Avadhesh Kumar Verma, alleged that old dues of nearly Rs 1,400 crore from the past two years had been rolled into the current surcharge calculations, artificially inflating the recovery amount, TOI reported.

Verma further pointed out a significant discrepancy in power purchase costs - while UPERC had approved a rate of Rs 4.94 per unit in its tariff order, UPPCL reportedly procured power at around Rs 5.86 per unit in March 2026, resulting in an additional burden of roughly Rs 1,610 crore on consumers.

Demands and Next Steps

The consumer body has called for an independent investigation into the procurement of costlier electricity, particularly purchases from private power producers at above-approved rates. It has also urged UPERC to amend the existing fuel surcharge regulations and demanded an immediate halt to further recoveries pending a detailed probe.

The development comes at a time when consumers in the state are already contending with inflation, elevated fuel prices, and persistent power supply concerns.

(KNN Bureau)