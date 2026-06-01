Govt To Set Up AI, Robotics Centre Of Excellence In Bengaluru To Boost Msmes

MENAFN - KNN India)The Union government is set to establish a Centre of Excellence (CoE) for Artificial Intelligence, Robotics, and Innovation in Bengaluru's Peenya Industrial Area to support the growth of micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) in Karnataka and across the country.

Minister of State for MSME Shobha Karandlaje made the announcement at the award ceremony of the Global MSME Conclave, organised by the Federation of Karnataka Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FKCCI) at Palace Grounds in Bengaluru on Saturday, according to The Hindu.

Underlining the sector's significance, Karandlaje noted that MSMEs currently employ nearly 33 crore people and contribute approximately 30 per cent to India's Gross Domestic Product.

She also said that nearly Rs 30,000 crore has been disbursed as subsidies under the Prime Minister's Employment Generation Scheme to foster entrepreneurship across the country.

Key Challenges and the Push for Modernisation

The Minister identified skilled labour, access to technology, finance, and market linkages as the foremost challenges confronting MSMEs today. She urged industries to embrace artificial intelligence, robotics, and digital tools to sharpen their competitive edge.

"We are now competing with the world. Products manufactured by MSMEs must reach global markets," she said, stressing the need for skilled youth, banker confidence in entrepreneurs, and effective marketing strategies.

Industry Voices

FKCCI President Uma Reddy echoed the Minister's views on the MSME sector's role in employment and innovation, but called on the Central government to formulate a dedicated policy for micro and small enterprises.

She pointed out that this sub-segment accounts for 97 per cent of the entire MSME ecosystem and requires targeted policy attention distinct from medium enterprises.

(KNN Bureau)