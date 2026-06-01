Agriculture Ministry Launches Soil Health & Sustainable Farming Campaign

MENAFN - KNN India)Union Minister for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare and Rural Development Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday launched the nationwide 'Khet Bachao Abhiyan' from Ramasiya village in Madhya Pradesh's Raisen district.

The month-long campaign, which will run until June 30, aims to promote soil conservation and sustainable agricultural practices through soil testing, balanced fertilizer use, Soil Health Cards, natural farming and water conservation.

According to the ministry, agricultural scientists, experts from Krishi Vigyan Kendras, agriculture universities and government departments will conduct awareness programmes in villages across the country.

Farmers will be provided guidance on soil health management, nutrient application, modern sowing techniques and other scientific farming practices.

The campaign will also include field demonstrations for crops such as soybean, paddy and pulses, along with training on improved seeds, laser levellers and water-efficient farming technologies.

Officials said farmers will also be educated about counterfeit fertilizers and pesticides, crop selection, seed treatment and the use of green manure to improve soil health.

The programme was attended by farmers, agricultural scientists, public representatives and administrative officials. Nutrition kits were also distributed to malnourished children during the event.

(KNN Bureau)

