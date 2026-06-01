FPSB India Names Ramesh Vishwanathan As Chief Executive Officer To Drive Growth Of Financial Planning Profession In India

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Mumbai, Maharashtra, India FPSB India is pleased to announce the appointment of Ramesh Vishwanathan as its new Chief Executive Officer (CEO). FPSB India is the Indian subsidiary of Financial Planning Standards Board Ltd. (FPSB), the nonprofit, standards-setting body for the global financial planning profession and owner of the international CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER® certification program. CFP® certification is the global symbol of excellence in financial planning and represents financial planners who commit to rigorous standards of professionalism in the field.



Ramesh Vishwanathan, CEO, FPSB India



In this role, Ramesh will oversee the organization's strategic direction, growth and efforts to advance the financial planning profession in India, through the advancement of standards in financial planning with focus on CFP certification. Ramesh will assume the role later this month.



Ramesh brings over 25 years of leadership experience across the financial services industry, with expertise in building and scaling businesses, strengthening strategic partnerships, driving profitable growth, and creating winning, customer-centric value propositions.



Dante De Gori, CFP, FPSB CEO, said,“We are delighted to welcome Ramesh to the FPSB family. India continues to be one of the fastest-growing markets for the CFP certification globally, and we are confident that his leadership and industry expertise will further strengthen the financial planning profession and the CFP professional ecosystem in India.”



FPSB also acknowledges with appreciation Chandrakant Sureka for his leadership and support while overseeing executive business operations for FPSB India on an interim basis during the transition.



India saw a 9.9% year-on-year growth in the number of CFP professionals in 2025, bringing the total to 3,534, underscoring the rising adoption of financial planning as a recognized profession. Globally, the CFP professional community expanded to 236,300 across 29 territories, with a net addition of 5,652 professionals in 2025. In India, women now comprise 23.6% of CFP professionals, reflecting steady progress toward greater gender diversity in the field.



Ramesh Vishwanathan, newly appointed FPSB India CEO said,“I am honoured to join FPSB India at an exciting phase of growth for the financial planning profession. I look forward to working closely with industry stakeholders and CFP professionals to further enhance awareness around financial planners who commit to ethics and competency standards and contribute towards the vision of a financially empowered Viksit Bharat.”



In India, the increase in CFP professionals reflects rising awareness of professional financial planning and growing demand for advisors who commit to putting the client's interest first. It also points to a stronger recognition of the value of financial planning in helping individuals make informed financial decisions to achieve life goals.



About FPSB India

FPSB India is the Indian subsidiary of Financial Planning Standards Board Ltd. (FPSB), the global standards-setting body for the financial planning profession and owner of the international CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER certification program.



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About FPSB Ltd.

FPSB manages, develops and operates certification, education and related programs to benefit the global community by establishing, upholding and promoting worldwide professional standards in financial planning. FPSB demonstrates its commitment to excellence with the marks of professional distinction – CFP, CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER and CFP Logo Mark – which it owns internationally. FPSB and its global network of organizations certify CFP professionals in 29 territories. CFP professionals are certified in Australia, Austria, Brazil, Brunei, Canada, Chinese Taipei, Colombia, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Macau, Malaysia, the Netherlands, New Zealand, People's Republic of China, Republic of Korea, San Marino, Singapore, South Africa, Switzerland, Thailand, the United Kingdom and the United States. There are 236,300 CFP professionals worldwide.



For more, visit fpsb.



FPSB owns the CFP, CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER and (the CFP Marks) outside the United States, and permits qualified individuals to use the marks to indicate that they meet FPSB's initial and ongoing certification standards and requirements. CFP professionals may use the CFP marks in the territory or region in which they are certified.



About CFP Certification

CFP certification is the global symbol of excellence in financial planning and represents financial planners who commit to standards of competency and ethics, and to putting clients' interests first. The CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER credential represents financial planning professionals who commit to better serving their clients through rigorous international standards, ethical practices and lifelong learning.



CFP Certification Global excellence in financial planningTM