Andy Warhol's Tribute To Marilyn Monroe

MENAFN - USA Art News) Andy Warhol's Marilyn Monroe Paintings Turned Celebrity Into Art History

Andy Warhol (1928–1987) began his Marilyn Monroe paintings in August 1962, only days after Monroe's death, and the timing helped define the series' emotional charge. What emerged was not a portrait in the traditional sense, but a sustained meditation on repetition, image circulation, and the uneasy distance between public glamour and private loss.

Warhol drew from a publicity headshot by Gene Kornman made for 20th Century Fox's Niagara (1953). From that single source, he produced more than 50 paintings of Monroe, each one testing how far an image could be repeated before it began to feel unstable, ghostly, or strangely detached from the person it depicted.

Among the best known works is Gold Marilyn (1962), which Philip Johnson purchased for $800 before later donating it to the Museum of Modern Art (MoMA). Another landmark is Marilyn Diptych (1962), a work that repeats Monroe's face 50 times and divides the composition between color and black-and-white panels. The structure is simple, but the effect is unsettling: the image becomes both icon and residue.

The series also acquired a darker legend in 1964, when Dorothy Podber shot four Marilyn paintings, creating the works now known as the Shot Marilyns. That act, half performance and half vandalism, only intensified the paintings' place in the mythology of postwar art.

Warhol's first-ever solo exhibition had closed on the day Monroe died, a coincidence that seems almost too precise to be accidental. Whether viewed as pop art, mourning, or a coolly analytical response to mass media, the Marilyn series remains one of Warhol's most consequential achievements - and one of the clearest examples of how a single image can outlive the moment that produced it.