Mondrian Estate Teams With One-Time NFT Sensation Doodles

MENAFN - USA Art News) Mondrian's Legacy Enters Doodles' Pastel NFT Universe

The Mondrian/Holtzman Trust is taking Piet Mondrian's spare geometry into a far more playful register. Beginning June 3, the estate will release a set of digital collectibles with Doodles, the web3 entertainment company once among the most coveted names in NFTs, through OpenSea.

The collaboration remixes five Mondrian works across his career:“Composition with Grid 9: Checkerboard Composition with Light Colors” (1919),“Composition with Red, Black, Blue, and Yellow” (1928),“Composition with Red, Blue and Yellow” (1930),“Composition No. 10” (1939–42), and“Victory Boogie Woogie” (1942–44). In the new versions, Mondrian's primary colors are replaced with mint green, baby blue, and bubblegum pink, while Doodles' cartoon figures enter the gridded compositions.

The project is being sold in several formats. Collectors can purchase a blind box containing all five compositions, along with two limited-edition works based on the 1928 and 1930 paintings. Those editions include physical prints. Buyers will also receive a Doodle Dog or a Doodle Pencil on VeVe, the app for collecting and trading digital artwork.

For Doodles, the partnership extends a brand that has repeatedly shifted with the market. Launched in 2021 by Canadian illustrator Scott Martin, also known as Burnt Toast, the project first leaned into metaverse-friendly products, then minted a native token on Solana, and more recently introduced Doodles A.I., a world-building tool tied to its universe. Its OpenSea floor price has fallen more than 95 percent from its winter 2022 peak, when Doodle 6914 - a golden monkey with a crown - sold for the equivalent of $1.1 million.

The Mondrian estate sees the collaboration differently. Madalena Holtzman, a trustee at the Mondrian/Holtzman Trust, said the project is meant to reach younger adults and could resonate across music, gaming, and sports. That framing places the release in a broader pattern now familiar across the art market: estates and brands testing how historical modernism can survive, and perhaps even circulate anew, inside digital culture.

Whether the result reads as homage, reinvention, or market opportunism, it underscores how elastic Mondrian's visual language remains more than 80 years after his final paintings.