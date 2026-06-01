Milan's Beloved Bull Mosaic Gets Restored-And Locals Have Thoughts

MENAFN - USA Art News) Milan's Bull Mosaic Restoration Triggers a Debate Over Heritage and Accuracy

A familiar landmark in Milan has become the center of an unexpectedly sharp public argument. The bull mosaic in the Galleria Vittorio Emanuele II was restored between May 27 and 30, but the repair quickly drew criticism online over its appearance, its cost, and even its anatomical details.

Professional restorer Gianluca Galli carried out the work in full view of passersby, replacing damaged sections with hand-cut pieces of stone and using epoxy resin rather than traditional lime and sand mortar. Milan's public works department described the intervention as evidence of“living heritage,” a phrase that captures the uneasy balance between conservation and public use.

That tension is built into the mosaic itself. The bull, set into the floor of the 19th-century arcade near the Duomo, has long been worn by a tourist ritual in which visitors spin on it three times for luck. The tradition is believed to have begun sometime in the 19th century, not long after the Galleria Vittorio Emanuele II was built between 1865 and 1877. The arcade, one of the world's oldest shopping passages, takes its name from the first king of a unified, independent Italy. The bull motif comes from the coat of arms of Turin, then the capital of Italy and home to the House of Savoy.

The restoration was estimated to cost €30,000 ($35,000), and the reaction was swift once Marco Granelli, a Milan councilor, posted a photograph praising the result. Commenters objected to the color and size of the new tiles, while others focused on the bull's anatomy, calling the repair clumsy and visually awkward. One response said the testicles looked“crushed”; another compared the bull's manhood to“a faucet.”

The episode reflects a broader pattern in Italy, where even modest changes to historic sites can provoke public backlash. Recent criticism of the Borghese Gallery's expansion plans in Rome showed how quickly preservation debates can turn into arguments about cultural priorities, tourism, and the meaning of stewardship in a city built on layered history.