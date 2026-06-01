Missionirnewsbreaks Fingermotion Inc. (NASDAQ: FNGR) Reports Fiscal 2026 Revenue Of $24.1 Million

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) FingerMotion (NASDAQ: FNGR) reported financial results for the fiscal year ended Feb. 28, 2026, with revenue of $24.13 million, down 32% from $35.61 million in fiscal 2025, primarily due to lower activity in its Telecommunications Products and Services segment. The company reported a net loss of $7.0 million, or $0.12 per share, compared with a loss of $5.11 million in the prior year, while gross profit declined 75% to $693,845. Despite the revenue decline, FingerMotion reduced operating expenses by 12% year over year and ended the fiscal year with a working capital surplus of $6.09 million and shareholders' equity of $15.15 million. Management said it remains focused on strengthening its telecommunications business while advancing its marketplace, data analytics and technology initiatives and evaluating opportunities in selected international markets.

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About FingerMotion, Inc.

FingerMotion is an evolving technology company with a core competency in mobile payment and recharge platform solutions in China. As the user base of its primary business continues to grow, the Company is developing additional value-added technologies to market to its users. The vision of the Company is to rapidly grow the user base through organic means and have this growth develop into an ecosystem of users with high engagement rates utilizing its innovative applications. Developing a highly engaged ecosystem of users would strategically position the Company to onboard larger customer bases. FingerMotion eventually hopes to serve over 1 billion users in the China market and eventually expand the model to other regional markets.

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