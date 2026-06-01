Investornewsbreaks Strawberry Fields REIT, Inc. (NYSE AMERICAN: STRW) To Present At Planet Microcap Las Vegas 2026

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Strawberry Fields REIT (NYSE AMERICAN: STRW) announced that Chairman and CEO Moishe Gubin will present at Planet MicroCap Las Vegas 2026 Powered by MicroCapClub on June 17, 2026, at the Bellagio Resort & Hotel in Las Vegas. Gubin is scheduled to deliver the company presentation and participate in a question-and-answer session, while management will also be available for one-on-one investor meetings during the conference. The presentation will be webcast live and made available on the conference platform following the event.

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About Strawberry Fields REIT

Strawberry Fields REIT, Inc., is a self-administered real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing and certain other healthcare-related properties. The Company's portfolio includes 143 healthcare facilities with an aggregate of 15,600+ beds, located throughout the states of Arkansas, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Missouri, Ohio, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas. The 143 healthcare facilities comprise 131 skilled nursing facilities, 10 assisted living facilities, and two long-term acute care hospitals.

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to STRW are available in the company's newsroom at

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