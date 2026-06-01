Investornewsbreaks Strawberry Fields REIT, Inc. (NYSE AMERICAN: STRW) To Present At Planet Microcap Las Vegas 2026
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About Strawberry Fields REIT
Strawberry Fields REIT, Inc., is a self-administered real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing and certain other healthcare-related properties. The Company's portfolio includes 143 healthcare facilities with an aggregate of 15,600+ beds, located throughout the states of Arkansas, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Missouri, Ohio, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas. The 143 healthcare facilities comprise 131 skilled nursing facilities, 10 assisted living facilities, and two long-term acute care hospitals.
NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to STRW are available in the company's newsroom at
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