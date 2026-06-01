Investornewsbreaks Aspermont Limited (ASX: ASP) Hosts Future Of Mining Australia And Miningnews Select Conferences Amid Industry Transformation

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Aspermont (ASX:ASP) will bring together more than 2,000 mining industry participants, including over 500 executives and 100 speakers, at its co-located Future of Mining Australia and MiningNews Select conferences in Perth on June 16-17, 2026. Against a backdrop of resource nationalism, commodity supply pressures and accelerating automation, the events will focus on key industry themes including technology and innovation, energy transition, sustainability and workforce development, with speakers representing government, major mining companies, investment groups and technology organizations.

The conferences will feature discussions on defense and critical minerals, connected mine automation, global mining policy developments and artificial intelligence adoption, alongside dedicated programs such as a start-up pitch competition, executive leadership roundtable and workforce development initiatives. The events are supported by Aspermont's mining and energy media portfolio, including Mining Magazine, Australia's Mining Monthly, MiningNews and Energy News Bulletin, and are designed to address operational, strategic and investment challenges facing the global resources sector.

About Aspermont

Aspermont (ASX:ASP) is the market leader in B2B media for the global resource industries. Operating on a scalable Content-as-a-Service (CaaS) model, the company delivers premium, high-value content to over 3 million users and 5,000 corporate clients across 150 countries. Combining independent, elite journalism, data intelligence, live summits, and targeted marketing services, Aspermont maintains a dominant footprint across global mining and energy markets. The company is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, with core hubs in the UK, Australia, Brazil, USA, Canada, Singapore, and the Philippines.

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