Investornewsbreaks Apptronik Receives Approximately $4.2 Million Secondary Investment With Aegis Capital Serving As Placement Agent

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Apptronik, the humanoid robotics company developing its Apollo robotic platform, completed an approximately $4.2 million secondary share purchase in a transaction for which Aegis Capital Corp. acted as placement agent. Aegis acknowledged the contributions of Devin A. Heck, Michael H. Ference and Ross David Carmel of Sichenzia Ross Ference Carmel LLP, who served as legal counsel to Aegis Capital in connection with the transaction.

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About Apptronik

Apptronik is a human-centered robotics company developing AI-powered robots to support humanity in every facet of life. Our humanoid robot, Apollo, is designed to collaborate thoughtfully with humans-initially in critical industries such as manufacturing and logistics, with future applications in healthcare, the home, and beyond. Apollo is the culmination of nearly a decade of development, drawing on Apptronik's extensive work on 15 previous robots, including NASA's Valkyrie robot. Apptronik started out of the Human Centered Robotics Lab at the University of Texas at Austin and has 350 employees. Learn more at apptronik.

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