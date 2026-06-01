Investornewsbreaks Parazero Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: PRZO) Receives First Defendair Order From Major U.S. Defense Contractor

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) ParaZero Technologies (NASDAQ: PRZO), an aerospace defense company focused on autonomous solutions for manned and unmanned aerial systems, announced it has received its first order from a U.S.-based Tier-1 defense corporation for its DefendAir Net Pods. The order supports integration into advanced autonomous defense applications and marks ParaZero's initial engagement with the major defense contractor. The company said its DefendAir system provides a non-explosive, net-based counter-drone interception capability designed for autonomous, unmanned and other defense platforms where precision and reduced collateral risk are critical, and views the order as an important step toward broader adoption of its counter-UAS technologies within the global defense market.

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About ParaZero Technologies

ParaZero Technologies Ltd. (Nasdaq: PRZO) is an aerospace defense company pioneering smart, autonomous solutions for the global manned and unmanned aerial systems (UAS) industry. Founded in 2014 by aviation professionals and drone industry veterans, ParaZero is a recognized leader in advanced drone technologies, supporting commercial, industrial, and governmental operations worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes SafeAir, an autonomous parachute recovery system designed for aerial safety and regulatory compliance; DefendAir, a counter-UAS net-launching platform for protection against hostile drones in both battlefield and urban environments; and DropAir, a precision aerial delivery system. ParaZero's mission is to redefine the boundaries of aerial operations with intelligent, mission-ready systems that enhance safety, scalability, and security.

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to PRZO are available in the company's newsroom at

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