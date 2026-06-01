Missionirnewsbreaks Global Mofy AI Limited (NASDAQ: GMM) Prices $8 Million Registered Direct Offering

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Global Mofy AI (NASDAQ: GMM), a generative AI-driven technology solutions provider focused on virtual content production and 3D digital assets, announced the pricing of an $8 million registered direct offering consisting of 8,247,420 Class A ordinary shares and accompanying Series A and Series B warrants. The securities are being offered at a combined price of $0.97 per share and accompanying warrants, with gross proceeds expected to total approximately $8 million before fees and expenses.

The company said it intends to use the net proceeds for general corporate purposes, including working capital, product development and the continued expansion of its AI-powered technology platforms and related infrastructure. The offering is expected to close on or about May 26, 2026, subject to customary closing conditions, with D. Boral Capital serving as exclusive placement agent.

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About Global Mofy AI Limited

Global Mofy AI Limited (NASDAQ: GMM) is a generative AI-driven technology solutions provider engaged in virtual content production, and the development of digital assets for the digital content industry. Utilizing its proprietary“Mofy Lab” technology platform, which consists of interactive 3D and artificial intelligence (“AI”) technology, the Company creates high-definition virtual versions of a wide range of physical world objects in 3D ranging from characters, objects to scenes and more. The digital assets can be used in different applications, including movies, TV series, AR/VR, animation, advertising, gaming, and more. Global Mofy Metaverse is one of the leading digital asset banks in China, which consists of more than 150,000 high-precision 3D digital assets.

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