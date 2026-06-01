Techmediabreaks Datavault AI Inc. (NASDAQ: DVLT) Signs Term Sheet For Potential $2 Billion Structured Financing

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Datavault AI (NASDAQ: DVLT) a provider of data monetization, credentialing, digital engagement and real-world asset (“RWA”) tokenization technologies, announced the execution of a non-binding term sheet for a potential $2 billion dilutive structured financing transaction intended to support its digital asset exchanges and RWA tokenization strategies.

The proposed transaction is expected to be structured across four successive tranches of up to $500 million each, with the initial tranche targeting completion by the third quarter of 2026, and includes strategic exclusivity for the counterparty digital asset tokenization projects through Datavault AI patented platform unless otherwise agreed.

To view the full press release, visit

About Datavault AI Inc.

Datavault AI(TM) (NASDAQ: DVLT) is leading the way in AI-driven data experiences, valuation and monetization of assets in the Web 3.0 environment. The Company's cloud-based platform provides comprehensive solutions with a collaborative focus in its Acoustic Sciences and Data Sciences divisions.

Datavault AI's Acoustic Sciences division features WiSA(R), ADIO(R) and Sumerian(R) patented technologies and industry-first foundational spatial and multichannel wireless, high-definition sound transmission technologies with intellectual property covering audio timing, synchronization and multi-channel interference cancellation. The Data Science division leverages the power of Web 3.0 and high-performance computing to provide solutions for experiential data perception, valuation and secure monetization.

Datavault AI's platform serves multiple industries, including high-performance computing software licensing for sports & entertainment, events & venues, biotech, education, fintech, real estate, healthcare, energy and more. The Information Data Exchange(R) enables Digital Twins and the licensing of name, image and likeness by securely attaching physical real-world objects to immutable metadata, fostering responsible AI with integrity. The Company's technology suite is fully customizable and offers AI- and machine-learning-based automation, third-party integration, detailed analytics and data, marketing automation and advertising monitoring.

The Company is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA. Learn more about Datavault AI at .

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to DVLT are available in the company's newsroom at

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