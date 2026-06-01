Rockbreaks MAX Power Mining Corp. (CSE: MAXX OTC: MAXXF FRANKFURT: 89N) Signs MOU To Evaluate Natural Hydrogen-Powered AI Infrastructure

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) This article has been disseminated on behalf of MAX Power Mining and may include paid advertising.

MAX Power Mining (CSE: MAXX; OTC: MAXXF; FRANKFURT: 89N) announced a memorandum of understanding with TerraVolt Energy, EcoTech Building Solutions and Carbon Neutral Growth Fund to evaluate integrating Natural Hydrogen production, modular power systems, sustainable building infrastructure and associated brine waters from the Lawson Complex into next-generation artificial intelligence and high-performance computing infrastructure. The collaboration follows recent technical advances at the Lawson Natural Hydrogen discovery in Saskatchewan and is intended to explore commercialization pathways linking clean energy production with growing AI infrastructure demand.

The parties will assess the potential use of locally sourced Natural Hydrogen and produced brine waters for on-site power generation, cooling systems, modular AI data centers and distributed computing infrastructure. MAX Power said the framework could support a cleaner model for AI infrastructure development by combining renewable power, water recycling and distributed deployment, while also aligning with Canada's sovereign AI compute strategy. The company believes successful validation at Lawson could create a new category of integrated energy and AI infrastructure development and provide a repeatable model across Saskatchewan's Genesis Trend.

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About MAX Power

MAX Power is an innovative mineral and energy exploration company focused on the shift to decarbonization. The Company's Lawson Discovery near Central Butte, Saskatchewan, represents Canada's first-ever subsurface Natural Hydrogen system confirmed through deep drilling with data validated by three independent labs. MAX Power has built dominant district-scale land positions across Saskatchewan with approximately 1.3 million acres (521,000 hectares) of permits covering prime exploration ground prospective for large-volume accumulations of Natural Hydrogen. MAX Power also holds a portfolio of properties in the United States and Canada focused on critical minerals. These properties are highlighted by a 2024 diamond drilling discovery at the Willcox Playa Lithium Project in southeast Arizona, 100%-owned by MAX Power's U.S. subsidiary. MAX Power is committed to responsible exploration and development practices that prioritize environmental stewardship, meaningful community engagement, and strong corporate governance.

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