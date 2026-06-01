Techmediabreaks Nightfood Holdings Inc. (OTCQB: NGTF) Subsidiary Techforce Deploys Autonomous Lab Robot In Pharmaceutical Automation Milestone

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Nightfood Holdings (OTCQB: NGTF) announced that its subsidiary, TechForce Robotics, has successfully completed Phase 1 objectives under its joint development agreement with Oncotelic Therapeutics (OTCQB: OTLC), highlighted by the initial deployment of LIM-E, an autonomous laboratory support robot. The deployment marks TechForce's first expansion into pharmaceutical and laboratory automation and validates the adaptability of its AI-enhanced robotics platform beyond hospitality and service-industry applications into life sciences and pharmaceutical environments.

TechForce said the deployment completed the initial operational goals established under the companies' April 2026 collaboration agreement and will provide operational data and workflow insights to support future automation initiatives. The companies plan to continue evaluating opportunities in laboratory logistics, manufacturing support, AI-enhanced workflows and other automation applications, while Nightfood views healthcare, life sciences and pharmaceutical manufacturing as significant long-term growth markets for its Robotics-as-a-Service platform.

To view the full press release, visit

About Oncotelic Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCQB: OTLC)

Oncotelic Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of oncology and immunotherapy products. The Company's mission is to address high-unmet-need cancers and rare pediatric indications with innovative, late-stage therapeutic candidates.

For more information about Oncotelic Therapeutics, visit .

About Nightfood Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB: NGTF)

Nightfood Holdings, Inc. (dba TechForce Robotics) is focused on the development, integration, and deployment of AI-enhanced automation solutions across multiple commercial industries. Through its TechForce Robotics platform, the Company develops and deploys autonomous robotic systems designed to improve operational efficiency, workflow consistency, and scalability across hospitality, foodservice, commercial, laboratory, and emerging enterprise automation environments. The Company combines advanced hardware, intelligent AI-enhanced software, and scalable operational infrastructure to support long-term growth through its Robotics-as-a-Service (RaaS) model. For more information, visit .

About TechForce Robotics, Inc.

TechForce Robotics, Inc., a subsidiary of Nightfood Holdings, Inc., is an emerging robotics company focused on deploying AI-enhanced automation across multiple industries. The Company develops, deploys, and scales autonomous robotic solutions for hospitality, foodservice, commercial, and now laboratory and pharmaceutical applications. TechForce operates through a vertically integrated platform combining proprietary robotics technology, real-world operating environments, and scalable manufacturing, and delivers its solutions through a Robotics-as-a-Service (RaaS) model. For more information, visit .

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